TCU football 2017 undrafted free agent tracker

There’s still a chance for more Horned Frogs to get the call.

By Jamie Plunkett
Trevor Ruszkowksi-USA TODAY Sports

TCU saw one player get drafted during the 2017 NFL Draft, with defensive end Josh Carraway being taken by the Tennessee Titans in the 7th round. However, there’s a high likelihood that more Horned Frogs will get a chance to compete this spring after being picked up as undrafted free agents now that the draft has ended.

Ultimately, once we get to the back half of the final round, it’s probably better to wind up as a UDFA rather than being drafted by a team, for a variety of reasons. The biggest reason, though, is that a player, depending on who calls, can pick a situation that best suits him.

There are a handful of guys who should probably expect a phone call now that the draft is over, and we’ll keep you updated as to who goes where, as we get the information. Let’s hope all our Frogs find homes!

OT Aviante Collins - Minnesota Vikings

WR Deante’ Gray - Houston Texans

S Denzel Johnson - Tennessee Titans

DE James McFarland - Indianapolis Colts

S Kenny Iloka - Houston Texans

