Frogs land two commitments, looking for a big push one week before early signing period

TCU landed two more commitments to the 2019 class early this week. JUCO wide receiver Mikel Barkley committed to TCU Tuesday, after also considering an offer from Utah, and overtures from Oregon, UCLA, and Washington State.

Originally from Temecula, CA, Barkley spent the last season at Palomar College, where he hauled in 25 receptions for 583 yards and nine touchdowns. Per Greg Biggins of 247 Sports, here’s what makes Barkley such a threat.

He’s an explosive kid who’s very good after the catch. He’s the type of receiver who take a short hitch, make a guy miss and end up in the end zone. His releases off the line are exceptional and he does a great job creating separation from a defensive back. He’s still raw in some areas but that speed and ability to stretch the field makes him someone to watch very closely.

According to Biggins, Barkley has four years to play three.

Before Barkley’s commit, the Frogs added a safety to the class in Nook Bradford. Bradford was originally a member of the 2018 class who looked like he was headed to Houston, but he instead headed to Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia. Fork Union is a prep school that has a postgraduate program, meaning that Bradford still has four years of eligibility at the collegiate level.

Before heading to Fork Union, Bradford was rated as the No. 84 safety in the class of 2018, and he held offers from TCU, Arizona State, and Purdue, among others.

With Niko Small, Ridwan Issahaku, and Markell Simmons all graduating at the end of this season, Bradford fills a big position of need for the Frogs.

TCU’s 2019 class now sits at 20 commits, and with one week before the early signing period, TCU will look to make a final push. Keep an eye on these names (some are similar to last week, with updated information).

Steven Parker | DE | 4-Stars | 6-4/220 | South Oak Cliff, TX

Rankings - Natl: 346 | Pos: 21 | St: 40

Parker was a long-time Texas Tech commit, but the firing of Kliff Kingsbury has him rethinking things as he decommitted from the Red Raiders on December 1st. Les Miles just hired his main recruiter at Tech, Emmitt Jones, to the Kansas staff, which is something to keep an eye on.

Other offers: Texas Tech, Baylor, Minnesota, Purdue, SMU

Jalen Catalon | S | 4-Stars | 5-9/188 | Mansfield, TX

Rankings - Natl: 178 | Pos: 15 | St: 24

Catalon is an incredible talent, and TCU could use him in the secondary. Catalon is a highly sought-after kid, but it seems as if the Frogs are firmly in the hunt for the safety’s services.

Other offers: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State

Eugene Asante | LB | 3-Stars | 6-1/212 | Chantilly, VA

Rankings - Natl: 1,326 | Pos: 98 | St: 31

Asante’s recruitment has picked up significantly in December, as he’s gained offers from TCU and Virginia Tech, while holding offers from Maryland, Colorado State, and others. The Hokies are the big leaders in the clubhouse.

Other offers: Virginia Tech, Maryland

Parker Workman | LB | 3-Stars | 6-3/240 | South Jordan, UT | JUCO

Rankings - NA

Workman took an official visit to TCU over the weekend, and absolutely loved it by all accounts. He’s got another official visit coming up, this one to Hawaii, but it seems like TCU is in good shape.

Other offers: NA

Victor Viramontes | LB | 3-Stars | 6-1/235 | Riverside, CA | JUCO

Rankings - Natl: 22 | Pos: 2 | St: 4

Viramontes is a stud JUCO linebacker. With the Frogs losing Jawaun Johnson, Ty Summers, Arico Evans, and Alec Dunham, bringing in a linebacker with some experience would be in TCU’s best interest.

Other offers: Ole Miss, Nebraska, UNLV, Baylor, Missouri

Tony Wallace | CB | NR | 5-10/180 | Las Vegas, NV | JUCO

Rankings - NA

Wallace spent last season at Independence C.C., home of Last Chance U season three, where he accumulated 21 tackles and two interceptions in eight games. Wallace originally signed with Arizona out of high school, but went the JUCO route. While he doesn’t have a composite ranking, 247 has him as a 3-star, and the No. 10 JUCO cornerback. He’s scheduled for an official visit to TCU this weekend.

Other offers: Nebraska, Minnesota, Toledo