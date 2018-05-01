TCU News: Beer at baseball games, the NFL is getting pretty purple

Baseball

TCU to sell baseball fans beer while locking the door behind them | Mac Engel

It’s an interesting headline, and an even more curious lede, for an article that actually does a good job of weighing the pros and cons of a move such as this, while giving us insight into what held Chris Del Conte back from making these decisions.

Del Conte was also skittish about proposing a no-pass out policy for fear that it would deter fans from coming to the game at all. He wanted to create a destination at Amon G. Carter Stadium as a place to be. The party scene at a TCU home football game, especially since it joined the Big 12, is fun.

Football

TCU’s historic class could make NFL more purple than ever | Fort Worth Star Telegram

The 14 players getting a shot in NFL camps is a record for one class at TCU, just beating out the 2010 crew.

The 14 players eclipses the previous high of 13 drafted or signed from the 2010 team that went 13-0 and won the Rose Bowl. The 2010 had five drafted players, including quarterback Andy Dalton and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon. TCU has 35 active players in the NFL. During Gary Patterson’s 17-year tenure, 45 players have been drafted and 114 players have worked in NFL camps. TCU players have a contract with 20 of the 32 NFL teams, including the Buffalo Bills, who have five former Frogs on the roster: Jerry Hughes (Class of 2010), Marshall Newhouse (2010), Jeremy Kerley (2011), Aaron Green (2016), and Mat Boesen (2017).

TCU’s five players most likely to be drafted in 2019 | Dallas Morning News

Never too early to start thinking about it...I guess. The piece suggests that two guys will probably declare early: Darius Anderson and Ross Blacklock. The other three draftees? Ben Banogu, Ty Summers, and L.J. Collier.

Ty Summers Senior linebacker Ty Summers is like a Cracker Barrel -- he does everything well. A versatile athlete, TCU has resisted the urge to move him over to defensive end. Twice. While he certainly won’t be the first linebacker off the board in 2019, he is a solid bet to be taken in the mid- to later-rounds, giving himself an opportunity to play onto a NFL roster.

Iconic TCU linebacker leads class of six Letterman’s Hall of Fame inductees | Fort Worth Star Telegram

Jason Phillips, Adrianne Ross, Vigil Hodge, Mike Keathley, Brashant Carter, and Simpson Degrate are the six TCU athletes being inducted this year.