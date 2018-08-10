Frogs in the MLB: Crying Cubs and More Salsa for St. Louis

Jake Arrieta (P/Philadelphia Phillies) -

Arrieta was in Arizona on August 6. He had a fantastic game, pitching 8 innings and keeping the Diamondbacks scoreless on 3 hits. The Phillies lost the game 3-2, but it was a no-decision for Arrieta.

Arrieta has played a huge role for the Phillies this season, giving them a chance at the postseason. His win-loss record is misleading, and this article does a great job highlighting why Arrieta’s season has been grossly underrated. You can make a similar argument for Cashner, who hasn’t had as strong a year, but he’s still had a much better year than his record would lead you to believe.

Phillies: Jake Arrieta a top tier pitcher this season, with one exception https://t.co/j7KudOMbbo pic.twitter.com/1AxNJj78Ow — Zesty MLB Phillies (@zesty_phillies) August 9, 2018

Arrieta has an ERA of 3.11 with a WHIP of 1.20. You can see Arrieta’s full stats here. He’ll pitch in San Diego on Sunday.

Matt Carpenter (1B/St. Louis Cardinals) -

The Cardinals were in Pittsburgh on August 4. Carpenter hit a double to deep right in the top of the 1st and was thrown out at 3rd a couple batters later. Then in the top of the 9th, he hit a home run to seal the Cardinals’ 8-4 victory.

On August 5, Carpenter hit a solo home run in the top of the 5th against the Pirates. The Cardinals won 2-1.

August 6 started a new series at Miami. Carpenter walked in the top of the 9th to bring in the first run of the game for St. Louis, who lost the game 2-1.

August 7 brought Carpenter’s revenge. The two teams were tied in the top of the 8th, when Carpenter hit a home run to right field. That put the Cards up 3-2 and gave them the game.

On August 8, Carpenter hit a home run in the top of the 6th. Then in the top of the 9th he was intentionally walked. He was driven in on Yadier Molina’s double to make it 7-1 and give the Cardinals the series.

In other news, I NEED this shirt.

The Cost-per-WAR estimate is $10.5-million.

That means Matt Carpenter is a bit underpaid...#STLCards pic.twitter.com/FeJ7VEL2v4 — CG #STLCards (@CGSportsfan) August 10, 2018

Whispers of a National League MVP award are starting to swirl around St. Louis. Fingers crossed Carpenter can continue this momentum (and doesn’t run out of salsa ingredients). The best plan for opponents might be raiding the supermarket produce section before the Cardinals come to town.

Can Matt Carpenter really win the NL MVP? https://t.co/OrMH39kDjZ #stlcards — rBluesCardsFC (@rBluesCardsFC) August 10, 2018

Matt Carpenter's last 30 games:

16 HR, 7 doubles, 36 hits, 24 walks.

.330/.452/.835/1.287

Here's the best thing: he's not slowing down at all. #stlcards — Dan Buffa (@buffa82) August 10, 2018

Carpenter currently has a .281 ERA, with 77 runs and 112 hits. He has 31 home runs (the most in the NL) and 63 RBI. You can see his full stats here. The Cardinals will be in Kansas City tonight.

Andrew Cashner (P/Baltimore Orioles) -

On August 2, Cashner was back to face his old team in Arlington. He only lasted 1 2⁄ 3 innings, where he allowed 10 runs on 7 hits, including 1 home run. He struck out 1 and walked 3. The Orioles lost 17-8.

On August 8, Cashner had a better game in Tampa Bay. He went a full 7 innings, allowing 3 runs (1 earned) on 4 hits. He struck out 2 and walked 1. The Orioles won 5-4, but it was a no-decision for Cashner because that pretty much sums up his luck this season.

A solid outing from Andrew Cashner: 7.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K. #Birdland pic.twitter.com/xt9xmSQ9fi — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 9, 2018

Andrew Cashner has retired 17 of last 18, hasn't allowed a hit since the first inning. #Orioles go to the seventh inning leading 3-2. — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) August 9, 2018

Cashner lowered his ERA to 4.83, with a 1.51 WHIP. He’ll be home to face the Mets on Tuesday. You can see his full stats here.

Bryan Holaday (C/Miami Marlins) -

Holaday played with Miami on August 4 and 5, as part of a 4-game series against Philadelphia. He came in to catch in the bottom of the 7th and lined out to right field in the top of the 9th. The Marlins lost 8-3 that night.

On the 5th, Holaday was a starter and hit a 2-out single in the top of the 2nd. Unfortunately, that was followed by the 3rd out and the end of the inning. The Marlins lost 5-3 that day, but Holaday still got the MVP chain from his team.

Phillies 5, Marlins 3. Went the entire week without using the #JDF16MVPoftheGame chain. Bryan Holaday gets an honorary chain today for giving J.T. a full day off.



2018 season record: 46-67 pic.twitter.com/Hpn8nIMbhe — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) August 5, 2018

Holaday currently has 5 runs and 20 hits, with 12 RBIs and 1 home run. You can see his full stats here. Miami is home against the Mets today.