 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

TCU vs. McNeese Game Thread: New Look Horned Frogs begin 2021-22 campaign

New, 19 comments

TCU starts their season with a lot of new faces.

By Jamie Plunkett
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 09 Baylor at TCU Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TCU takes the court tonight to kick off their 2021-22 season this evening as McNeese comes to town. The Frogs have seen a tremendous amount of roster turnover in the offseason, adding eight new faces to the roster:

  • Micah Peavy, transfer, Texas Tech
  • Emanuel Miller, transfer, Texas A&M
  • Damion Baugh, transfer, Memphis
  • Xavier Cork, transfer, Western Carolina
  • Shahada Wells, transfer, UT-Arlington
  • JaKobe Coles, transfer, Butler
  • Maxwell Evans, transfer, Vanderbilt
  • Souleymane Doumbia, transfer, Navarro College

TCU is projected to finish 8th in the Big 12 this season, but with so many new faces, and a load of new talent, the Frogs have the firepower to surprise some folks this season.

Mike Miles is the unquestioned leader of the team, coming off a freshman year where he averaged 13.6 points per game on 42% shooting from the floor, including 36% from three.

Francisco Farabello returns after missing most of last season due to COVID complications, and should be a shot in the arm for a TCU team that is looking for quality guard play behind (and next to) Miles.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. looks like a completely different human being after losing 75 pounds in the offseason, and should be a major presence in TCU’s interior, while Chuck O’Bannon should be one of TCU’s leading offensive presences throughout the year.

The game tonight tips off at 7pm on ESPN+, so make sure you’re tuned in!

More From Frogs O' War

Loading comments...