TCU vs. McNeese Game Thread: New Look Horned Frogs begin 2021-22 campaign

TCU takes the court tonight to kick off their 2021-22 season this evening as McNeese comes to town. The Frogs have seen a tremendous amount of roster turnover in the offseason, adding eight new faces to the roster:
- Micah Peavy, transfer, Texas Tech
- Emanuel Miller, transfer, Texas A&M
- Damion Baugh, transfer, Memphis
- Xavier Cork, transfer, Western Carolina
- Shahada Wells, transfer, UT-Arlington
- JaKobe Coles, transfer, Butler
- Maxwell Evans, transfer, Vanderbilt
- Souleymane Doumbia, transfer, Navarro College
TCU is projected to finish 8th in the Big 12 this season, but with so many new faces, and a load of new talent, the Frogs have the firepower to surprise some folks this season.
Mike Miles is the unquestioned leader of the team, coming off a freshman year where he averaged 13.6 points per game on 42% shooting from the floor, including 36% from three.
Francisco Farabello returns after missing most of last season due to COVID complications, and should be a shot in the arm for a TCU team that is looking for quality guard play behind (and next to) Miles.
Eddie Lampkin Jr. looks like a completely different human being after losing 75 pounds in the offseason, and should be a major presence in TCU’s interior, while Chuck O’Bannon should be one of TCU’s leading offensive presences throughout the year.
The game tonight tips off at 7pm on ESPN+, so make sure you’re tuned in!
