TCU vs. McNeese Game Thread: New Look Horned Frogs begin 2021-22 campaign

TCU takes the court tonight to kick off their 2021-22 season this evening as McNeese comes to town. The Frogs have seen a tremendous amount of roster turnover in the offseason, adding eight new faces to the roster:

Micah Peavy, transfer, Texas Tech

Emanuel Miller, transfer, Texas A&M

Damion Baugh, transfer, Memphis

Xavier Cork, transfer, Western Carolina

Shahada Wells, transfer, UT-Arlington

JaKobe Coles, transfer, Butler

Maxwell Evans, transfer, Vanderbilt

Souleymane Doumbia, transfer, Navarro College

TCU is projected to finish 8th in the Big 12 this season, but with so many new faces, and a load of new talent, the Frogs have the firepower to surprise some folks this season.

Mike Miles is the unquestioned leader of the team, coming off a freshman year where he averaged 13.6 points per game on 42% shooting from the floor, including 36% from three.

Francisco Farabello returns after missing most of last season due to COVID complications, and should be a shot in the arm for a TCU team that is looking for quality guard play behind (and next to) Miles.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. looks like a completely different human being after losing 75 pounds in the offseason, and should be a major presence in TCU’s interior, while Chuck O’Bannon should be one of TCU’s leading offensive presences throughout the year.

The game tonight tips off at 7pm on ESPN+, so make sure you’re tuned in!