Zach Evans wants Deion Sanders to be the next TCU head coach

TCU is in the midst of its first coaching search in over two decades, and now one of the players has weighed in.

TCU’s first-ever 5-star recruit, running back Zach Evans, has voiced his opinion on who should be the next head coach.

Sanders, a.k.a. Coach Prime, is currently in his second season as the head coach of Jackson State, and he is one of five candidates closely linked to the job at TCU.

It’s also interesting that Evans’ tweet says “we,” indicating that there’s growing support in the locker room for the NFL Hall of Famer to come to Fort Worth.

Sanders’ Jackson State squad is currently 8-1, first in the SWAC East, and looks primed to make a deep run. Sanders, though, has been absent from the team for the past three weeks due to medical issues.

Coach Prime did show up to practice on Thursday after being released from the hospital, according to the Jackson Clarion Ledger, although he did not address the TCU rumors with his current team.

Jackson State interim head coach Gary Harrell had this to say, regarding the rumors around Sanders:

“We don’t address it because the players did a good job of impressively not even flinching,” Harrell said. “There were no conversations about it. The staff heard about it. We know Coach Prime was pretty much in the hospital and don’t know how that can happen.

Along with Prime, Sonny Dykes, Billy Napier, Tony Elliott, and Matt Campbell are considered ‘serious’ candidates for the position left vacant by Gary Patterson.