Ryan’s Ramble: Just Keep Swimming

There are many ways I could open the 13th edition of this season’s Ryan’s Ramble, but I’ll let the record speak for itself.

Through 10 weeks of college football, Ryan’s Ramble is sitting at a 70-53-2 overall record including EIGHT consecutive winning weekends.

Am I feeling confident? Absolutely. Am I also terrified I could go 0-10 any given week? You bet. Even though we’re riding a hot streak right now, that’s the beauty of sports betting; you never know what you’re going to get.

Before we get into my official card for week 11 in college football, let’s look back at what we learned from last weekend’s slate of games.

What we learned last week:

Purdue is a wagon against top 5 teams

Oklahoma State’s defense is legit

UNC is as reliable as a politicians promise

The College Football Playoff Committee doesn’t understand how football works

MACtion is a vibe unlike any other

Stay away from Florida at all costs

For more context on each of these talking points, be sure to check out the full-length episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube!

There is no sappy sob story saying goodbye to GMFP on this week’s episode, but I do go into heavy detail about why Chandler Morris is a TCU legend in the making. Other than that? Picks as always.

Without further adieu, here is my full card for week 11 in college football:

All betting lines are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change

TIER 3

No. 19 Purdue @ No. 4 Ohio State

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CST

Spread: tOSU -21, Purdue +21

O/U: 63

Money Line: tOSU -1250, Purdue +750

My Pick: Over 63

South Carolina @ Missouri

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. CST

Spread: SC -1.5, Mizzou +1.5

O/U: 55

Money Line: SC -120, Mizzou +100

My Pick: South Carolina -120

Boston College @ Georgia Tech

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CST

Spread: GT -2, BC +2

O/U: 54

Money Line: GT -110, BC -110

My Pick: Boston College +2

TCU @ No. 10 Oklahoma State

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CST

Spread: OK. St. -11.5, TCU +11.5

O/U: 54.5

Money Line: OK St. -490, TCU +360

My Pick: TCU +11.5

TIER 2

Wyoming @ Boise State

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. CST (FRIDAY NIGHT GAME)

Spread: Boise St. -14, Wyoming +14

O/U: 49.5

Money Line: Boise St. -600, Wyoming +435

My Pick: Wyoming +14

UAB @ Marshall

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CST

Spread: Marshall -4.5, UAB +4.5

O/U: 55.5

Money Line: Marshall -210, UAB +175

My Pick: Marshall -4 (Buy half a point from -4.5)

No. 8 Oklahoma @ No. 13 Baylor

Kickoff: 11:00 a.m. CST

Spread: OU -5.5, Baylor +5.5

O/U: 62

Money Line: Oklahoma -220, Baylor +180

My Pick: Baylor +5.5

Rutgers @ Indiana

Kickoff: 11:00 a.m. CST

Spread: Indiana -7, Rutgers +7

O/U: 43.5

Money Line: Indiana -300, Rutgers +230

My Pick: Over 43.5

TIER 1

Air Force @ Colorado State

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. CST

Spread: AF -2.5, CSU +2.5

O/U: 45.5

Money Line: AF -140, CSU +120

My Pick: Air Force -2.5

No. 6 Michigan @ Penn State

Kickoff: 11:00 a.m. CST

Spread: Michigan -1, Penn St. +1

O/U: 48.5

Money Line: Michigan -125, Penn State +105

My Pick: Michigan -125

Nevada @ No. 22 San Diego State

Kickoff: 9:30 p.m. CST

Spread: SDSU -3, Nevada +3

O/U: 45

Money Line: SDSU -150, Nevada +130

My Pick: Nevada +3

For more details as to why exactly I am making these picks check out the Ryan’s Ramble podcast!

Frogs O’ War. is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site of any kind. We are simply here to provide information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

Although we talk about betting online on our websites pages, it is the responsibility of all visitors to this website to check current local laws in their own area or country before doing any gambling online. It is your responsibility to know and follow your local laws in place.