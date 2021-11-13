Things are never easy in Stillwater, and that’s certainly the case Saturday night, when TCU Football takes on the #10 Oklahoma State Cowboys.
But after a stirring win against their bitter rival, confidence is growing in Funky Town... and on the Frogs O’ War staff?
Let’s see what our writers have to say about the way game #10 is going to go down.
Predictions: TCU Football at Oklahoma State
|Timestamp
|Name
|What is the biggest difference you saw in TCU Football's performance Saturday, the first game of the post-Gary Patterson era?
|Chandler Morris balled out in his first career start, but it's a little early to anoint him. That being said...
|The defense turned in a much improved performance over the weekend. Which player stood out as a difference-maker in the win over Baylor?
|Oklahoma State is one of the country's elite defenses this year. TCU's offense hasn't been the problem in 2021, but this is a tougher test. What do you expect them to do Saturday night in Stillwater?
|Can TCU Football get bowl eligible in 2021 and what's their path to do so?
|Can the Frogs beat the Cowboys without Kendre Miller and Zach Evans, if it comes down to that?
|What's your prediction for Saturday night and how do we get there?
|BONUS QUESTION: Oklahoma State and TCU have an under-appreciated rivalry, mostly based on things that have been said by Pokes coaches and fans over the years. What's your favorite moment or quote from this series?
|Timestamp
|Name
|What is the biggest difference you saw in TCU Football's performance Saturday, the first game of the post-Gary Patterson era?
|Chandler Morris balled out in his first career start, but it's a little early to anoint him. That being said...
|The defense turned in a much improved performance over the weekend. Which player stood out as a difference-maker in the win over Baylor?
|Oklahoma State is one of the country's elite defenses this year. TCU's offense hasn't been the problem in 2021, but this is a tougher test. What do you expect them to do Saturday night in Stillwater?
|Can TCU Football get bowl eligible in 2021 and what's their path to do so?
|Can the Frogs beat the Cowboys without Kendre Miller and Zach Evans, if it comes down to that?
|What's your prediction for Saturday night and how do we get there?
|BONUS QUESTION: Oklahoma State and TCU have an under-appreciated rivalry, mostly based on things that have been said by Pokes coaches and fans over the years. What's your favorite moment or quote from this series?
|11/9/2021 12:17:40
|Christian Tjoa
|The energy on the sidelines and in the Carter was the best it’s been in lord knows how long. The team came out with something to prove and looked hungrier than they had in years.
|Max Duggan is clearly not healthy, and that's reason enough to start Morris.
|A healthy Noah Daniels does so much for this team. He and THT are legit shutdown corners which lets you get creative elsewhere and not worry about getting burned when they are on an island. Everything else opens up.
|Tough to say. Chandler Morris was a revelation on Saturday, but now there’s film on him. Especially if Miller and Evans can’t go, can he continue to beat defenses even when they have a better idea of what’s coming? Possible, but it’ll be tough.
|Can? Of course! Split Iowa State and Oklahoma State and don’t choke against Kansas and you’re in. I think that’s a bit of a tough sell, especially since both those games are on the road. I think this weekend is the opportunity if we are going to a bowl.
|Yes
|OSU wins 28-24. Game is close throughout but the magic runs out on a tough final drive. I don’t think losing this one would be anything to hang our heads over; OSU is legit.
|I mean… smacking them in 2017 in Stillwater was pretty cathartic
|11/9/2021 12:29:50
|Garrett Podell
|The offense being able to actually go uptempo with a true no-huddle air raid offense. TCU pretty much shelved that offense after the 2014 Baylor game since Gary Patterson put some blame on the offense not stay on the field long enough in the 4th quarter of that game. Chandler Morris thrived at that pace on Saturday.
|He should start the rest of the season, period.
|Ochaun Mathis. His ability to consistently apply pressure allowed the TCU defense to drop more people in coverage, which led to timely interceptions.
|I expect less fireworks since there's now tape on Chandler Morris. However, I still expect TCU to put up 21-24 points. Especially if Kendre Miller can play.
|Yes. If they beat Kansas and either Oklahoma State or Iowa State, that's 6 wins. After seeing them beat Baylor, something I couldn't have anticipated, anything is possible.
|Maybe. Chandler Morris needs to be the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week again for them to do so.
|Yolo, Chandler Morris keeps it going and Griffin Kell kicks a game-winning field goal as time expires. TCU 27, Oklahoma State 24.
|My favorite moment would be when No. 16 TCU upset No. 6 Oklahoma State in Stillwater in 2017. Kenny Hill & Darius Anderson out-dueled Mason Rudolph and James Washington in a significant statement win on the road. That win set the tone for the rest of the season, which ended with TCU ranked 11th in the nation after an 11-3 campaign.
|11/9/2021 16:48:01
|Russ Hodges
|I thought the defense took a step forward. There were still a lot of yards allowed, but the turnovers generated in the second half were huge difference makers in the end.
|He should start the rest of the season, period.
|Kee'yon Stewart could play a key role down the stretch. If Daniels is 100 percent, TCU could slide Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson over to free safety while keeping CJ Ceasar on the bench.
|Oklahoma State will be prepared for Chandler Morris, so it will be imperative that TCU finds a way to run the football, especially if Zach Evans and Kendre Miller are not playing. Emari Demercado didn't get much going against the Bears.
|TCU needs to win one of these final two road games, but neither one will be easy. Iowa State has struggled recently, but the Cyclones play good defense. Kansas is a must-win at home.
|Yes
|TCU 24, OSU 21
|I personally don't know much about the history of this matchup, but I have seen Mike Gundy and Gary Patterson interact on the broadcast together and you can definitely sense the friendly rivalry there.
|11/9/2021 21:44:10
|Ryan Bunnell
|Chandler. Effing. Morris. Also the fact that the Frogs looked like they actually WANTED to win a game for the first time all season.
|He should start vs Oklahoma State, and if he balls out again I think you have to keep starting him the rest of the year.
|Shadrach Banks. Made the biggest play of the game.
|I wouldn't be surprised if this is low-scoring, slow-paced dog fight, but then again I have no idea what to expect with Chandler Morris in there again. Was last week a once in a lifetime performance or the start of a storied career? Will the Frogs be as up for this game as they were for Baylor? I'm not 100% sure yet, but if the same TCU team from last weekend shows up in Stillwater, they could score at least 30 again.
|Before the Baylor game I would have told you I've lost all hope, but now I'm feeling as confident as ever that the Frogs are going bowling. Beat Kansas, beat Oklahoma State; Easy Peasy.
|Yes
|31-30. Griffin Kell game-winner, Chandler Morris 2-minute drill in crunch time.
|The 2017 win over the top-10 Pokes. Darius Anderson went off for nearly 200 yards and had 3 TDs, the win shot us into the top 10; I was feeling on top of the world.
|11/10/2021 7:43:24
|Anthony North
|Fun. The defense and offense and fans and coaches were having fun for maybe the first time all season. Not sure if it’s a “let’s rally for Gary” situation or a looming shadow was lifted, but it was nice to see smiles again.
|Max Duggan is clearly not healthy, and that's reason enough to start Morris.
|Nook Bradford. He got trucked early in the game and could’ve shrunk into a shell and disappeared. Instead he stormed back with a massive 3rd down sack and 5 total tackles.
|Not much…I think it’s possible the novelty of Chandler Morris and the emotion of playing Baylor at home after just parting ways with the greatest coach in program history will have worn off. OK State is a top-10 level defense this year and the Frogs will need to break some big plays, because the grind-it-out offense will be shut down.
|Yes. Let’s say a home win over Kansas is probable. Think the 2nd win is more likely in Ames to close the season than this week in Stillwater. Perhaps by then the Cyclones are fully eliminated from Big 12 title contention and Breece Hall and others have already turned their attention to the NFL Draft.
|Yes
|OK State wins, 31-20. Frogs holding close and driving late to take a lead, but a turnover results in a Cowboys score to ice the game.
|The 2017 game is the favorite. That OSU team was stacked, riding high in the Top-10, and wanted to tell it in every microphone and blog post. Then Mason Rudolph was introduced to Ben Banogu for an all-time satisfying forced fumble. Also Gundy was so flummoxed by Gary Patterson that he attempted the worst trick play in football history, resulting in an interception to squash the comeback.
|11/13/2021 15:46:17
|Melissa Triebwasser
|This looked like a team that was playing carefree but not careless. The energy was off the charts. They rallied in a way we haven't seen in years.
|He should start the rest of the season, period.
|Kee'yon Stewart returning to action made a huge difference for the Frogs. He was a big part of the secondary looking solid.
|Chandler Morris can be studied now, but you can't prepare for a guy that does his best off script. I don't expect a repeat performance, but the kid is still going to find a way to make plays. If they get Zach Evans back, I think the Frogs can put points on the board, but don't expect a 30 spot.
|Yes definitely. Winning Saturday in Stillwater will be tough, but it's not an impossibility -- just look at how crazy this league is week to week. And even if they drop this one, Iowa State looks vulnerable again, and TCU could give them trouble. That being said, I still say it's a long shot that the Frogs go bowling in 2021.
|Yes
|Oklahoma State 27, TCU 21. Frogs make some plays on offense but a late turnover allows the Cowboys to run out the clock and secure a hard-fought win.
|I will forever remember the Q&A that I did ahead of the 2017 game where the headline was "QB1 wants it really bad this year" and then TCU went into Stilly and dominated the 'unstoppable' OSU offense.
Loading comments...