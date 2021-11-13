Predictions: TCU Football at Oklahoma State

11/9/2021 12:17:40 Christian Tjoa The energy on the sidelines and in the Carter was the best it’s been in lord knows how long. The team came out with something to prove and looked hungrier than they had in years. Max Duggan is clearly not healthy, and that's reason enough to start Morris. A healthy Noah Daniels does so much for this team. He and THT are legit shutdown corners which lets you get creative elsewhere and not worry about getting burned when they are on an island. Everything else opens up. Tough to say. Chandler Morris was a revelation on Saturday, but now there’s film on him. Especially if Miller and Evans can’t go, can he continue to beat defenses even when they have a better idea of what’s coming? Possible, but it’ll be tough. Can? Of course! Split Iowa State and Oklahoma State and don’t choke against Kansas and you’re in. I think that’s a bit of a tough sell, especially since both those games are on the road. I think this weekend is the opportunity if we are going to a bowl. Yes OSU wins 28-24. Game is close throughout but the magic runs out on a tough final drive. I don’t think losing this one would be anything to hang our heads over; OSU is legit. I mean… smacking them in 2017 in Stillwater was pretty cathartic

11/9/2021 12:29:50 Garrett Podell The offense being able to actually go uptempo with a true no-huddle air raid offense. TCU pretty much shelved that offense after the 2014 Baylor game since Gary Patterson put some blame on the offense not stay on the field long enough in the 4th quarter of that game. Chandler Morris thrived at that pace on Saturday. He should start the rest of the season, period. Ochaun Mathis. His ability to consistently apply pressure allowed the TCU defense to drop more people in coverage, which led to timely interceptions. I expect less fireworks since there's now tape on Chandler Morris. However, I still expect TCU to put up 21-24 points. Especially if Kendre Miller can play. Yes. If they beat Kansas and either Oklahoma State or Iowa State, that's 6 wins. After seeing them beat Baylor, something I couldn't have anticipated, anything is possible. Maybe. Chandler Morris needs to be the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week again for them to do so. Yolo, Chandler Morris keeps it going and Griffin Kell kicks a game-winning field goal as time expires. TCU 27, Oklahoma State 24. My favorite moment would be when No. 16 TCU upset No. 6 Oklahoma State in Stillwater in 2017. Kenny Hill & Darius Anderson out-dueled Mason Rudolph and James Washington in a significant statement win on the road. That win set the tone for the rest of the season, which ended with TCU ranked 11th in the nation after an 11-3 campaign.

11/9/2021 16:48:01 Russ Hodges I thought the defense took a step forward. There were still a lot of yards allowed, but the turnovers generated in the second half were huge difference makers in the end. He should start the rest of the season, period. Kee'yon Stewart could play a key role down the stretch. If Daniels is 100 percent, TCU could slide Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson over to free safety while keeping CJ Ceasar on the bench. Oklahoma State will be prepared for Chandler Morris, so it will be imperative that TCU finds a way to run the football, especially if Zach Evans and Kendre Miller are not playing. Emari Demercado didn't get much going against the Bears. TCU needs to win one of these final two road games, but neither one will be easy. Iowa State has struggled recently, but the Cyclones play good defense. Kansas is a must-win at home. Yes TCU 24, OSU 21 I personally don't know much about the history of this matchup, but I have seen Mike Gundy and Gary Patterson interact on the broadcast together and you can definitely sense the friendly rivalry there.

11/9/2021 21:44:10 Ryan Bunnell Chandler. Effing. Morris. Also the fact that the Frogs looked like they actually WANTED to win a game for the first time all season. He should start vs Oklahoma State, and if he balls out again I think you have to keep starting him the rest of the year. Shadrach Banks. Made the biggest play of the game. I wouldn't be surprised if this is low-scoring, slow-paced dog fight, but then again I have no idea what to expect with Chandler Morris in there again. Was last week a once in a lifetime performance or the start of a storied career? Will the Frogs be as up for this game as they were for Baylor? I'm not 100% sure yet, but if the same TCU team from last weekend shows up in Stillwater, they could score at least 30 again. Before the Baylor game I would have told you I've lost all hope, but now I'm feeling as confident as ever that the Frogs are going bowling. Beat Kansas, beat Oklahoma State; Easy Peasy. Yes 31-30. Griffin Kell game-winner, Chandler Morris 2-minute drill in crunch time. The 2017 win over the top-10 Pokes. Darius Anderson went off for nearly 200 yards and had 3 TDs, the win shot us into the top 10; I was feeling on top of the world.

11/10/2021 7:43:24 Anthony North Fun. The defense and offense and fans and coaches were having fun for maybe the first time all season. Not sure if it’s a “let’s rally for Gary” situation or a looming shadow was lifted, but it was nice to see smiles again. Max Duggan is clearly not healthy, and that's reason enough to start Morris. Nook Bradford. He got trucked early in the game and could’ve shrunk into a shell and disappeared. Instead he stormed back with a massive 3rd down sack and 5 total tackles. Not much…I think it’s possible the novelty of Chandler Morris and the emotion of playing Baylor at home after just parting ways with the greatest coach in program history will have worn off. OK State is a top-10 level defense this year and the Frogs will need to break some big plays, because the grind-it-out offense will be shut down. Yes. Let’s say a home win over Kansas is probable. Think the 2nd win is more likely in Ames to close the season than this week in Stillwater. Perhaps by then the Cyclones are fully eliminated from Big 12 title contention and Breece Hall and others have already turned their attention to the NFL Draft. Yes OK State wins, 31-20. Frogs holding close and driving late to take a lead, but a turnover results in a Cowboys score to ice the game. The 2017 game is the favorite. That OSU team was stacked, riding high in the Top-10, and wanted to tell it in every microphone and blog post. Then Mason Rudolph was introduced to Ben Banogu for an all-time satisfying forced fumble. Also Gundy was so flummoxed by Gary Patterson that he attempted the worst trick play in football history, resulting in an interception to squash the comeback.