TCU Football at Oklahoma State: Gamethread

Upsets abound on this college football Saturday, as the Big 12 title chase got muddied significantly with Oklahoma and Iowa State getting upset. That puts the Pokes in the driver’s seat on the road to Arlington, with the Horned Frogs and Bedlam the last true obstacles in their path. Win one? They’re in. Lose them both? They’ll need some help. (We aren’t discounting Texas Tech we just choose to consider TCU the problem because, well, that’s us).

Can TCU do what they did four years ago and ride into Stillwater and out with an upset win against a top ten team? They’ll have to do so behind Chandler Morris and without Zach Evans and Kendre Miller, but hey - stranger things have happened.

Hang with us here and let’s have some fun!