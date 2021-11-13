Oklahoma State 63, TCU 17: Yikes

Have you ever seen a dead cat bounce? You have now.

I’m not going to complain about the current state of this team, or about specifics of the bludgeoning they received at the hands of Oklahoma State on Saturday night.

TCU is a shell of itself right now - on the other side of parting ways with the greatest head coach in the history of the program - and fully in search of a new identity.

Defensively there’s little similarity to the peak of the Patterson era, and Saturday night was a stark reminder that quarterback wasn’t the issue on offense.

The injuries have been too much to overcome, as has the poor tackling, the atrocious pass protection, the questionable play calling, and the emotional roller coaster of the past two weeks.

TCU’s final two games are against Kansas and Iowa State, games that the Frogs will hopefully split (at least). Meanwhile, the coaching search is still in full force as TCU narrows down who they want to be Patterson’s successor.

Go easy on yourselves, and go easy on these kids, Frog fans. Better times are ahead.