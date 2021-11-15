MMQB: Run Down and Ran Out of Town

Well this could be the shortest MMQB ever. There’s not a ton to talk about, we didn’t learn a lot about the team that we didn’t already know, aaaaand there’s nothing really to get excited about. That being said, I’m still riding the high of the game against Baylor! Who’s with me on that one? Regardless, I’m not going to be thinking about this game often down the road and neither should you.

Anyways, let’s make this quick and painless like the last quarter of this game.



The Good:

-The Uniform Combo: That’s literally it. Last week I had no real “bads” to bring up since it was just a smashing good time...well this week was the opposite. I absolutely love LOVE when TCU breaks out the purple pants on the road. I think it works with just about every single road uniform combination that we have. Glad we aren’t messing around with trying to make black our secondary color on the road. Might mess around and write am article later on about the best uniform combos we’ve worn this past year. Coaching discourse non-withstanding.

The Bad

-The Run Defense: We gave up 447 rushing yards in the game....BIG YIKES. Hey credit to Oklahoma State for understanding their opponent, understanding the assignment, and running the ball at that flimsy run defense until they just couldn’t take anymore. We’ve seen this all season long and so did Ok State apparently.

-The Offense as a Whole: Look last week was a lot of fun! Chandler Morris looked like superman against the Baylor defense and put up a ton of yards in a rivalry game the week GP stepped down as HC. Crazier things have happened. Unfortunately the offense as a whole came CRASHING back down to Earth. OL didn’t have a great game, no QB had a great game, no running back could do much of anything when it mattered, and while the WR’s got held a ton...none of them got much going either (but shout out to my beloved Taye Barber who had 74 yards and just deserved better from this program these past 4 years).

Overall didn’t learn much - because again - this team is bad despite having comparable talent or better than most of the other teams in the conference.



You know I will say that this game eerily mirrored the Ok State game from 2016. TCU had just upset a ranked Baylor team the week before and were riding that high, having the fans thinking that the team could hang with a ranked Oklahoma State team that was coming into town. Four quarters later the Pokes laid the absolute SMACKDOWN on the Frogs and we were reminded that this year was in fact not the year to get super excited. Fast forward 5 years later and what do you know history has repeated itself.

THANKFULLY both Baylor games - in 2016 and 2021 - are proof that the team is not that far away. With some good coaching and a couple of smart roster editions via transfer portal or immediate impact freshman...I dare say that this team wins 8 games easily next year.

The Play of the Game:

HE’S RUMBLIN, HE’S STUMBLIN, IT’S A BIG MAN BIG PLAY FROM TIGHT END DOMINIC DINUNZIO FOR 46 YARDS! Big props to the big man.

This stiff arm by Dominic DiNunzio was just mean



cc: @TCUFootball pic.twitter.com/eIMp4HupLU — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 14, 2021

Next Week: Kansas comes to town to extend their winning streak

First things first, HAHAHAAHAHHAHAHHAHHAH TEXAS HAHAHAHAHAH

Ahem.

Ya it’s totally possible that we lose to a peaking KU team that just beat the UT in Austin. Could be a close one, but let’s hope that it’s not and TCU gets one step closer to making a bowl!

With a heavy sigh

Go frogs.