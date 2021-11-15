TCU vs. Southern Miss Game Thread: Frogs look to improve to 2-0

TCU faces off against Southern Miss on Monday night, looking to improve to 2-0 on the young season.

The Frogs, coming off a season-opening 77-61 win Thursday against McNeese, will be without starter Damion Baugh due to an ankle injury. On the other side of the injury coin, Vanderbilt transfer Maxwell Evans is available after missing the opener.

There’s no clarity on the severity of Baugh’s injury, but we should know more after tonight’s contest about a timeline for return.

TCU was paced by Mike Miles in the opener. The sophomore scored 22 points, while Texas A&M transfer Emanuel Miller recorded a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double in his first game as a Frog.

They’ll look to improve on a 35% shooting effort as a team, while continuing to bring the energy and intensity defensively that kept McNeese from ever finding a rhythm.

TCU’s big men should have a big night, as Southern Miss doesn’t have anyone taller than 6’8”. A fully transformed Eddie Lampkin Jr. got the start in the paint last Thursday, and is expected to start again tonight.

The game officially tips at 7:00pm on ESPN+, so tune in and Go Frogs!