Quick Look: Kansas Jayhawks

We were all Jayhawks Saturday night. In fact, many TCU Football fans turned it over to the KU-Texas game instead of watching whatever was happening in Stillwater. And thank you, truly, Jayhawks, for giving us something to celebrate amidst our own pain.

But now, hey, we get to play them.

YIKES.

Let’s take a look at America’s Team.

OFFENSE:

The Kansas Jayhawks dropped 57 points on Texas, in Austin, Saturday night.

FIFTY. SEVEN. POINTS.

Prior to Texas, they were putting up less than 20 points per game on the season, running for less than four yards a carry, and weren’t exactly an efficient or explosive offense. Of course, when you play Texas, anything can help.

The Jayhawks have trotted just about everyone on the roster out at QB, but after his performance in Austin (21-30, 202 yards, three touchdowns), I would say they’ve settled on Jalon Daniels for the rest of the season. Many applauded the addition of Jason Bean, but the former UNT signal-caller struggled in his P5 debut before an injury took him off the field. Miles Kendrick has also had opportunities, but no one had seemed to get a firm grip on QB1 until Daniels shocked the world.

As per usual, KU has some guys who can tote the rock and some talented receivers; running back Devin Neal is quietly putting together a really solid season (144/669/7) on the ground and receiver Kwamie Lassiter II has 44 receptions and three scores through the air. Lawrence Arnold is second on the team with 25 catches and also has found pay dirt on three occasions. Lassiter came alive in Austin with eight catches for 68 yards and a score, but it was Neal’s big day (24/143/3) that helped KU keep pace with the Texas offense.

DEFENSE:

The Jayhawks have one interception each from five different players and had two last week, but this isn’t exactly an opportunistic unit. Kansas is allowing a staggering 44 points per game and nearly 500 yards per game, putting them in the same category as TCU as far as inefficiency on defense. We could indeed have a shoot-out Saturday, that is if it weren’t for TCU being out of healthy scholarship quarterbacks and running backs.

Opponents average over six yards a rush and nine yards a pass attempt against the Jayhawks, and honestly this might be the one unit in the conference that is markedly worse than what we have seen out of the home team. Opponents convert 57% of their third down opportunities and 96% of their red zone chances — including a ridiculous 88% ending up going for six.

Defensive lineman Kyron Johnson might be their best player with 5.5 sacks and 7.5 TFLs, cleaning up a full half of the season’s sacks for his team. They have just 18 QB hurries but have forced seven fumbles.

FINAL THOUGHTS:

Last week’s results non-withstanding, this is still a very bad Kansas Football team.

Which makes last week’s results even more hilarious.

TCU is somehow a 23 point favorite, and in their current state, there are some high school teams that would beat the spread. With Chandler Morris banged up and still the healthiest scholarship QB on the roster, and the Frogs without a healthy scholarship running back, winning by one might not just be the mantra, but the actual realistic goal.

Prediction: TCU 23, Kansas 20