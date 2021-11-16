Down and Out: TCU Football’s injury report is brutal for Kansas

TCU Football interim coach Jerry Kill had more bad news in the second Tuesday press conference of his short tenure, revealing to the media that the Frogs are down even worse in the injury department when it comes to the quarterback and running back positions.

The Frogs used two signal callers in last week’s loss to Oklahoma State, and both quarterbacks paid the price, according to Jerry Kill, with Chandler Morris getting “banged up” and Sam Jackson suffering a separated shoulder. Jackson is likely done for the remainder of the season while Morris is expected to be available, though not at 100%. “And our starter, Max, our leader — he’s got a broken bone in his foot.” Kill said the goal is to get guys healthy where they can, and that “practice may be limited, but we will just get them to do what they can do.” Both Morris and Duggan have a “chance to play” in Kill’s estimation.

Zach Evans is “80%” and also not anticipated to be available, with Kill saying “probably not” in regards to this weekend, but was hopeful Evans could be eligible to return for the Iowa State game. Kill added that “we don’t have a running back that is healthy” while lamenting that Emari Demercado would not practice Tuesday, though he did reveal that Kendre Miller would return to light work. That leaves high school running back and converted defensive back Ahmonte Watkins — who had four rushes for 21 yards and two catches for 32 more in his TCU debut — and a couple of walk-ons to carry the load in an injury-riddled backfield.

TCU is down to zero scholarship RBs, and both Chandler Morris and Sam Jackson suffered injuries on Saturday, per Jerry Kill. He's unsure who will be available vs. Kansas. — Frogs O’ War (@FrogsOWar) November 16, 2021

“On Sunday, Monday, we’ve just got to figure out who is going to play,” Kill said Tuesday. “We’re decimated by injuries. I mean, there’s no excuses, I’ve never had one in my life, so you’ve got to find a way to get it done, but I’ve never seen anything like [the amount of injuries] and it continues to get worse.”

Kill went on to say that the team had a great meeting on Sunday and he’s looking forward to seeing “how the kids respond”.

The Frogs will look to finish their home schedule on a winning note, celebrating senior day Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks.