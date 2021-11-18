 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gary Patterson will send off the TCU Football seniors.

He and Kelsey will be in the tunnel Saturday for senior day.

By Melissa B. Triebwasser
TCU Football vs Duquesne (9.4.21)
One final time.
Melissa Triebwasser

Senior Day is Saturday, and Gary and Kelsey Patterson will be a part of the festivities.

Fans had been clamoring for this to happen since soon after TCU Football “mutually parted ways” with their coach of two decades and a man who not only became the face of the university, but in many ways Fort Worth as a whole. And especially amidst an in-season departure, both fans and members of the program wanted a chance to say their goodbyes — and thank yous — to the two people who helped elevate both the football program and the university on a national scale.

Despite not officially being a part of the staff for the last several weeks, Patterson has maintained relationships with the coaches and players, going so far as to help with game prep ahead of the Baylor game. He has also remained active in the Fort Worth community, recently partnering with singer Leon Bridges once again as part of the pair’s The Big Good charitable organization, helping feed thousands ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Though Patterson has made it clear that he has every intention of coaching again, he will always be a part of the Fort Worth community and, of course, a part of TCU Football. And seeing him in that tunnel one last time is sure to bring a tear to many a Frog fan’s eye.

