Gary Patterson will send off the TCU Football seniors.

Senior Day is Saturday, and Gary and Kelsey Patterson will be a part of the festivities.

Calling all Frogs, it is time!

We need you in The Carter on Saturday to show up for this senior class one last time! Mrs. P and Coach P will be in the tunnel to send them off, we need you there to do the same!#GoFrogs — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) November 18, 2021

Fans had been clamoring for this to happen since soon after TCU Football “mutually parted ways” with their coach of two decades and a man who not only became the face of the university, but in many ways Fort Worth as a whole. And especially amidst an in-season departure, both fans and members of the program wanted a chance to say their goodbyes — and thank yous — to the two people who helped elevate both the football program and the university on a national scale.

Despite not officially being a part of the staff for the last several weeks, Patterson has maintained relationships with the coaches and players, going so far as to help with game prep ahead of the Baylor game. He has also remained active in the Fort Worth community, recently partnering with singer Leon Bridges once again as part of the pair’s The Big Good charitable organization, helping feed thousands ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Great seeing @FBCoachP @kels_patterson & @leonbridges use @TheBigGoodFW to help North Texas famiies this holiday season. And Patterson says no matter what, this is still home.

"We're always going to be part of Fort Worth. That's not going to change." pic.twitter.com/7fH22EH41E — Marc Istook (@MarcIstook) November 17, 2021

Though Patterson has made it clear that he has every intention of coaching again, he will always be a part of the Fort Worth community and, of course, a part of TCU Football. And seeing him in that tunnel one last time is sure to bring a tear to many a Frog fan’s eye.