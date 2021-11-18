TCU vs. Nicholls State Game Thread: Let’s Go Streaking

TCU tries to get to 3-0 on Thursday night, taking on a tough Southland Conference opponent Nicholls State. The Colonels were 18-7 in 2020-21, and are 3-1 early this year.

Nicholls State’s most recent outing was their first loss of the season, an 89-60 loss at the hands of Baylor in Waco.

TCU meanwhile is averaging 80 points per game on 42.5% shooting from the floor. Led by 21 points/game from Mike Miles, and two double-doubles from Emanuel Miller, the Frogs are trying to prove that they’re a much improved team from a season ago.

“We’re a lot better,” Miles said after Monday’s win over Southern Miss.

“I feel like this team is more focused, more focused on the main goal, and that’s winning.”

TCU will try and prove that focus is there on Thursday, taking on an opponent they should defeat without much issue.

Tune in to ESPN+ at 7:00 pm to watch the game, and stick around here to chat throughout!

Go Frogs.