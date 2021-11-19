Predictions: TCU Football vs Kansas

Less than a week ago, the entire College Football world (outside of Austin), was rooting for the Kansas Jayhawks.

This week? We are all hoping they revert back to form.

TCU Football’s next opponent is the most beloved team in the land after knocking off the Longhorns in Austin in near-humiliating fashion. But Frog fans want to send their seniors off with a win — and now that we know Gary Patterson will be leading his team out of the tunnel, we don’t want it to go down like that for the former Head Frog.

How is the FOW staff feeling about our odds? We checked in with some of them to find out. Add your predictions in the comments!