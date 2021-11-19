Less than a week ago, the entire College Football world (outside of Austin), was rooting for the Kansas Jayhawks.
This week? We are all hoping they revert back to form.
TCU Football’s next opponent is the most beloved team in the land after knocking off the Longhorns in Austin in near-humiliating fashion. But Frog fans want to send their seniors off with a win — and now that we know Gary Patterson will be leading his team out of the tunnel, we don’t want it to go down like that for the former Head Frog.
How is the FOW staff feeling about our odds? We checked in with some of them to find out. Add your predictions in the comments!
Predictions: TCU Football vs Kansas
|Name
|In light of the injury report, who starts at QB Saturday?
|Speaking of injuries, TCU has a bunch of them. Again. None of us are insider experts, but do you have a theory as to why the Frogs seem to be snake bitten on this front more often than not?
|Kansas beat Texas. In Austin. Your thoughts:
|What is one thing you are hoping to see Saturday from TCU Football?
|The coaching search list for ADJD has been narrowed. Who is the most likely to earn a contract?
|The spread for Saturday's game is 21.5 points. TCU:
|Injuries are opportunities. Is there an under the radar player on offense you think might break out?
|What is your score prediction for the game and how do we get there?
|Colin Post
|Chandler Morris
|To me, this big of a problem for this long can only be a strength and conditioning issue
|Wild times. The Horns are down badder than anyone in the conference right now. Happy for Kansas.
|600 passing yards
|Statsowar
|barely covers
|I want this to be the Quincy Brown breakout game.
|TCU wins 48-24. KU scores a few rushing touchdowns, but they have no answer for the Frogs’ slinging offense.
|Russ Hodges
|Chandler Morris
|As a Chicago Bulls fan who saw the team deal with constant injuries over several seasons, there definitely seems to be a negative trend with injuries at TCU. The Bulls hired a new head trainer when they restructured the front office before the season, maybe the horn frogs should consider doing the same with a new head coach.
|The Jayhawks have been competitive in multiple games this season and Texas isn't a good football team, but I was very surprised to see them score 57 points and win the game. Kansas could arguably be playing its best football of the season right now.
|Devin Neal ran for 143 yards against Texas this past weekend and was a huge spark for Kansas offensively. How about we hold an opposing team's top rusher under 100 yards for the first time in two months?
|Billy Napier
|doesn't cover
|I thought Ahmonte Watkins looked pretty good during his brief action against Oklahoma State. With TCU's top four running backs potentially being out, the former four star recruit and freshman cornerback turned running back could be in line for a big day.
|TCU 35, Kansas 21
|Garrett Podell
|Chandler Morris
|I asked Gary about this and the way the team does its strength and conditioning program over the years. He had always said they continue to adjust to find the best balance in terms of how they train. I honestly don't understand how this keeps happening. Maybe the vibes of a new coaching staff change things.
|Wow. I didn't believe it until I saw Kansas players jumping for joy on the field in Austin. I feel like what they did to Texas is similar to what TCU did to Baylor. Likely we see them come back to Earth this week. It's hard to bring that same level of emotional intensity in consecutive games.
|Some fight defensively. I can't ever remember seeing TCU get run over the way they did in Stillwater last week.
|Billy Napier
|barely covers
|Blair Conwright. Maybe he gets some jet sweeps or more involved in the short to intermediate passing game as a result of the lack of scholarship running backs.
|TCU 20, Kansas 16. TCU scores a couple touchdowns early after a pair of short fields due to Kansas turnovers. Kansas scores one touchdown and kicks three field goals as TCU's defense looks more like they did in years past than they did last week against No. 9 Oklahoma State.
|Anthony North
|Chandler Morris
|Maybe it’s the way the Frogs practice, maybe it’s conditioning, maybe it’s bad luck. I tend to think it’s a lack of sufficient quality depth to cover-up when injuries occur
|@grantmcgalliard’s laughing grim reaper gif; @colinp_3’s laughing Batman gif
|A bounce-back effort: show some resilience, put on a show for senior day, get a win, get healthy, and be ready to fight for a bowl in Ames next week.
|Sonny Dykes
|covers, easily
|Taye Barber. He’s had a quiet season, but has been building steam the last two weeks and could post 100+ yards total offense and get his first multi-TD game this season
|38-13. Kansas’ Devin Neal puts up big yards, but the TCU D keeps him out of the end zone, forcing FGs and turnovers. Chandler Morris plays and controls the game.
|Melissa
|Chandler Morris
|I don't want to make any accusations around things I do have direct knowledge of, but something is different about TCU when it comes to injuries. Maybe we will see a direct correlation if a new S&C coach/program comes in with a new head coach, because either something is going on there currently or TCU is a cursed campus.
|We beat Baylor this season AND Texas lost to Kansas at home? Who cares about a bowl game, I consider 2021 a success. Not really but man that is schadenfreude at the highest level and let me give a big heart, eff those guys.You LOVE to see it.
|Some fight. It's senior day, GP will send off the seniors in the tunnel, we are playing Kansas... if you can't orchestrate a blowout, well, I will just be counting down until this season mercifully ends.
|It's going to be Sonny Dykes but I WANT it to be Billy Napier.
|doesn't cover
|I think Ahmonte Watkins will do great at RB and think Blair Conwright is ready for a big game.
|27-24 Frogs. Kansas proved they can score but I don't know if they can sustain it. This will be an ugly game but I think a couple big plays by the home team help get them a dub. Maybe behind a fourth quarter return of Max Duggan under center?
