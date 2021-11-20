Ryan’s Ramble: Underdogs Galore

Ryan’s Ramble is back with another episode following a personal-best NINE straight Saturday’s with a winning record.

Regardless of how these last few weekends turn out, I just want to give a big thankyou to everyone that has tuned in over the course of the season. Sure, having a winning record amplifies the fun parts of sports betting, but all in all I have had an absolute blast doing this podcast regardless of how the picks turn out.

We started out down in the dumps, something around 10-17 after the first few weeks I believe, but then we caught fire. The streak is still alive and going strong as ever. Though we haven’t had an unheard of 12-0 type weekend quite yet, we have slowly but surely grinded for a now 77-57-2 overall record. A 57.5% win percentage.

As always, I’m staying on my toes with or without a win streak. Vegas is a cruel, cruel beast sometimes and can smite me down any given weekend. With that in mind, there will always be that slightly delusional part of me that convinces myself I can beat the house week in and week out.

With the win-streak on the line, we’re playing this weekend rather conservative. Before we dive into my picks for week 12, let’s take a step back and discuss what we learned from last weekend’s slate:

What we learned last week:

The committee may have been right to rank 9-0 Oklahoma at No. 8

Penn State’s offense is as reliable as a slot machine

Oklahoma State is severely underrated

Old Dominion is a wagon

The future of this year’s playoff lies in the hands of the SEC championship game

Texas Tech’s kicker deserves an NFL contract immediately

Let’s finish these last few weeks off strong. Without further adieu, here is my full card for week 12 in college football:

All betting lines are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change

TIER 3

No. 6 Michigan @ Maryland

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CST

Spread: Michigan -14.5, Maryland +14.5

O/U: 57.5

Money Line: Michigan -675, Maryland +475

My pick: Maryland +14.5

No. 11 Baylor @ Kansas State

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. CST

Spread: K-State -1, Baylor +1

O/U: 50

Money Line: K-State -120, Baylor +100

My pick: Kansas State -120

Rutgers @ Penn State

Kickoff: 11:00 a.m. CST

Spread: Penn St. -17.5, Rutgers +17.5

O/U: 47

Money Line: Penn St. -1000, Rutgers +625

My pick: Rutgers +17.5

Georgia Tech @ No. 8 Notre Dame

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. CST

Spread: ND -17, GT +17

O/U: 58.5

Money Line: ND -850, GT +575

My pick: Georgia Tech +17

Illinois @ No. 17 Iowa

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. CST

Spread: Iowa -13, Illinois +13

O/U: 38.5

Money Line: Iowa -490, Illinois +360

My pick: Illinois +13

TIER 2

No. 3 Oregon @ No. 23 Utah

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CST

Spread: Utah -3, Oregon +3

O/U: 59

Money Line: Utah -150, Oregon +130

My pick: Utah -3

Louisiana @ Liberty

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. CST

Spread: Liberty -4.5, ULL +4.5

O/U: 53.5

Money Line: Liberty -195, ULL +165

My pick: Louisiana +4.5

Virginia @ No. 18 Pittsburgh

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CST

Spread: PITT -14.5, UVA +14.5

O/U: 66

Money Line: PITT -600, UVA +435

My pick: Over 66

TIER 1

Nebraska @ No. 15 Wisconsin

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CST

Spread: Wisconsin -9.5, Nebraska +9.5

O/U: 43

Money Line: Wisconsin -410, Nebraska +310

My pick: Nebraska +10 (Buy half a point from +9.5)

Iowa State @ No. 13 Oklahoma

Kickoff: 11:00 a.m. CST

Spread: OU -3, ISU +3

O/U: 59.5

Money Line: OU -160, ISU +140

My pick: Under 59.5

