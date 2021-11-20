TCU vs. Kansas Game Thread: Senior Day

TCU’s final home game of the season is upon us, and while the first ten games haven’t gone according to plan, TCU is honoring a great group of seniors on Saturday afternoon.

A special thank you to our seniors who we will be honoring tomorrow vs Kansas! pic.twitter.com/epGjft9lvK — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) November 19, 2021

Notably absent from the list are Taye Barber, Noah Daniels, Wes Harris, George Ellis, Tony Wallace, Carter Ware, Dylan Horton and Darius Davis. While this doesn’t guarantee that they’re returning for another year, it’s definitely something to pay attention to, as every student athlete was granted an extra year of eligibility due to COVID.

The Frogs are trying to reach bowl eligibility with a win, while a loss would guarantee a losing record on the season.

The game kicks off at 3pm on ESPN+.