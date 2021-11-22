TCU vs. Santa Clara Game Thread: The SoCal Challenge

TCU traveled to California over the weekend, and tonight they play Santa Clara in the SoCal Challenge. While it’s a neutral site game, this is TCU’s first game away from the friendly confines of Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, making it a new test.

Santa Clara (#74 RPI, #88 Kenpom) is TCU’s toughest test so far this season, having already defeated Stanford by 16 and Nevada by 22, but the Broncos will be without their second-leading scorer, senior forward Josip Vrankic.

Depth might become an issue for the Broncos without Vrankic - who have five players averaging more than 30 minutes/game (Vrankic being one of them), and no one else averaging more than 15.

Meanwhile, TCU will be without Damion Baugh for the third consecutive game with an ankle injury. Baugh started TCU’s season opener, but left with an injury and hasn’t played since.

The Frogs, while 3-0, have struggled at times in the first weeks of the season, especially on offense early in games.

Jamie Dixon made note after Thursday’s win against Nicholls State that, “We got frustrated when we missed open shots. We got frustrated early, quickly. Too quickly. When we didn’t make open shots at the beginning of this game.”

Composure and perseverance are two things to look for as the Frogs take on Santa Clara tonight.

The game is televised on CBS Sports Network at 9:30pm Central. So tune in and hang here, and cheer on the Frogs.