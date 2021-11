Well, one more run.

The Horned Frogs are Cyclones will close out disappointing regular seasons today, with the home team looking to finish in the top four of a conference they once expected to win and the visitors hoping to qualify from some no-name bowl to play once more in this cursed 2021 campaign.

Join us as we see if TCU can send Jerry Kill and the seniors out with a win, or if Brock Purdy will take the Clones to victory in his senior day game.