TCU officially announces Sonny Dykes as next head football coach

What became one of the worst kept secrets in college football is now official - Sonny Dykes is the new TCU football coach.

Dykes’ announcement comes after over a month of speculation in the midst of a very public coaching search by TCU Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati and his team. The search included names like Deion Sanders, Kellen Moore, Matt Campbell, and Billy Napier, but Dykes was always considered the frontrunner.

Dykes comes to TCU after four seasons at the helm at SMU, and he leaves an incredibly salty fanbase behind. Read a full profile on Dykes right here.

While the announcement is finally official, fans now wait with anticipation as Dykes builds a coaching staff. Several assistant coaches have already been identified, and so far TCU has plenty of reason to be excited.

Dykes arrived to TCU on Monday night via helicopter, where students cheered him on, a few words were said by both Dykes and TCU Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati, and Dykes hit the Frog Horn.

You can watch the full event below.

Welcome to Fort Worth, Coach Dykes!