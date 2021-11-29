All Things Sonny Dykes & TCU Coaching Search

Keep checking back here for all things related to TCU hiring Sonny Dykes and the full coaching search.
November 29
Sonny Dykes to TCU: Who might be joining his staff?
If the rumors are true, hoo boy the recruiting will be
November 26
Could recruiting ace Ra’Shaad Samples be headed to TCU alongside Sonny Dykes?
Bringing the former Oklahoma State and Houston WR to Fort Worth immediately improves Dykes’ stock as the next HC at TCU.
November 22
TCU Head Coach Candidate Profile: Sonny Dykes
Sonny Dykes is likely to wind up as the next head coach of TCU. Get to know him right here.
November 19
TCU Coaching Search Update: Do the Frogs have their man?
All the rumblings point in one direction.
November 12
Zach Evans wants Deion Sanders to be the next TCU head coach
The former 5-star tweeted on Friday about his preference for TCU’s head coaching job.
November 1
TCU’s Next Head Coach: The Short List
Who replaces a legend?
October 31
UPDATED: TCU Football HC Gary Patterson has stepped away from the program
TCU’s long-tenured football coach told players in a meeting Sunday that he is "stepping away", effective immediately. Jerry Kill will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the 2021 season.