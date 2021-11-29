TCU RB Zach Evans set to enter Transfer Portal

Recruiting insiders Steve Wiltfong (247 Sports) and Woody Womack (Rivals) are reporting that TCU running back Zach Evans is entering the transfer portal.

Would be one of the biggest names available right away. @RivalsPortal @rivalsmike — Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) November 29, 2021

I can confirm that while he’s not in the portal yet, his name will appear in the next day or so.

The saga of Zach Evans has taken twists and turns, dating back to his high school recruitment. He was, for a time, the No. 1 overall recruit for the 2020 class, and signed with Georgia during the early signing period.

That signing didn’t last, though, as he was released from his National Letter of Intent and eventually made his way to TCU.

Evans thrived in the classroom at TCU according to former coach Gary Patterson, who noted before the season that Evans had a 3.75 GPA in his first year on campus. Evans was also the consummate teammate, never complaining about sharing time in the backfield, and consistently supporting the Frogs on the sideline while injured.

Zach’s TCU career finishes with 146 carries for 1,063 yards and nine touchdowns, and 18 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown, in 15 games played.

Much was made of his lack of carries during his time at TCU, as Evans only carried the ball more than 20 times once in two seasons. When asked about the lack of carries after TCU’s loss to Texas this year, Patterson noted that Evans was “tired.”

TCU’s running back room now consists of sophomore Kendre Miller, who in two seasons has an almost identical rushing line to Evans (137 carries, 1,011 yards, nine touchdowns), sophomore Daimarquai Foster, and freshman Ahmonte Watkins. Departing alongside Evans is senior Emari Demercado.

Turnover happens in transition, and with the departure of Gary Patterson the writing seemed to be on the wall for Evans’ time at TCU.

While we may have seen the last of Evans in the purple and white (and black, and sometimes red), he still has a fan in me. He’s an exciting runner, who I hope finds success at his next stop and eventually runs all over the NFL.