TCU vs. Austin Peay Game Thread

TCU hosts Austin Peay on Monday night looking to get to 5-1 on the young season. For the first time since the opener, TCU appears to be back at full strength.

NOTES

- TCU (4-1) will play Austin Peay (3-2) for the first time on Monday at 7 p.m. in Schollmaier Arena. The game will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

- Jamie Dixon is in his sixth season at TCU and 19th as a head coach. He began the season ranked 19th in active winning percentage (.686). Dixon recorded his 100th win as TCU’s head coach on Nov. 24 against Pepperdine.

- Preseason All-Big 12 guard Mike Miles leads a group of four scholarship returners from last season for TCU.

- Miles has scored in double figures in every game this season and ranks third in the Big 12 in scoring at 16.8 points per game. His 4.6 assists per game rank third.

- Emanuel Miller leads a class of eight newcomers. His 8.6 rebounds per game leads the Big 12 as does his 3.8 offensive rebounds per game, which also ranks 14th nationally.

- Damion Baugh missed three games due to injury before returning against Pepperdine. He recorded eight points, three assists and three steals in 21 minutes against the Waves.

- Chuck O’Bannon is coming off a season-high 12 points against Pepperdine. He’s fourth on the team with 7.4 points per game.

- TCU ranks second in the Big 12 and 10th nationally with 15.2 offensive rebounds per game.

- Since the 2014-15 season, the Frogs have gone 41-5 in the month of November.

- Under Dixon (since 2016-17), TCU has gone 30-3 in November and 55-10 in November and December combined.

- Under Dixon, TCU is 63-11 against nonconference teams.

LAST TIME OUT

- A team-high 16 points from Mike Miles and a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds from Emanuel Miller helped Jamie Dixon win his 100th game at TCU, a 73-64 win over Pepperdine on Wednesday. It was the second game of the SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

- Austin Peay is 3-2 on the season and has won two-straight games. The Governors are coming off a 69-67 win at Howard on Friday.

- On Nov. 20, APSU won at Dayton, 87-81. The Flyers then defeated No. 4 Kansas on Friday.

- Elijah Hutchins-Everett leads the team in scoring (15.8) and rebounding (9.8). He’s coming off 14 points and 10 rebounds against Howard, including the game-winning basket.

- DJ Peavy is the older brother of TCU’s Micah Peavy. It will be the first time that DJ and Micah will play against each other.

SERIES HISTORY

- It’s the first meeting between TCU and Austin Peay.

- Dixon has never faced Austin Peay. It is the sixth-straight game that TCU is playing an opponent Dixon has never faced.

- TCU is 6-2 against current members of the Ohio Valley Conference.

UP NEXT

- TCU hosts Oral Roberts on Thursday at 7 p.m.