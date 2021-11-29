TCU 68, Austin Peay 51: Eddie Lampkin steals the spotlight

On the night TCU officially announced a new head football coach, Jamie Dixon’s squad gave him a fitting welcome. TCU throttled Austin Peay 68-51 in front of an energetic crowd.

Damion Baugh returned to the starting lineup for the first time since the season opener. The junior transfer from Memphis contributed six points and three rebounds, but it was his athleticism, defense, and leadership that seemed to make this a different TCU unit than we’d seen over the past week without him.

“I thought Damion gave us really good defense, and kind of got us going.” Dixon said after the win. “He just brings so much confidence and energy to us, and defensive presence away from the ball as well as on the ball.

Eddie Lampkin recorded his first career double-double as a Frog, with an absolutely dominant performance inside. He finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and was consistently making himself a problem for Austin Peay.

“I feel like I was more active, I really haven’t been 100% but I felt like I was 100% tonight.” Lampkin said afterward. “I was on the offensive boards and played good getting on the floor. And, we won. That’s all that matters. I just wanted to get the win for my team.”

It got to the point where the student section was once again chanting his name, after “Eddie” dove for a loose ball to save a possession for the Frogs.

“Really, I just say it keeps me going and makes me go harder. I like people talking to me and I like talking. It just made me go more.”

Meanwhile, Micah Peavy was matched up against his big brother, DJ Peavy, in front of 50+ family members in attendance.

“It was a crazy experience, I had never done that before.” Peavy said, “I’m always on the same team as him. It wasn’t just good for me, it was good for my family to see that. It was a big-time experience.”

The Frogs took control from the jump, never trailing as they overwhelmed Austin Peay with a 51 rebounding effort and lockdown defense. Dixon was pleased overall with the rebounding effort and noted that it’s how he built this team.

“We’ve been rebounding pretty good. There’s only been one game where we didn’t. We have to be great at offensive rebounding. We get 22. Our goal is 40% of our misses, which is an astronomical number. That would lead in the country.”

“So we’ve got that tonight. Our offensive rebound numbers are off the charts in efficiency. It’s what we’re built for. It’s what we’re going to emphasize. My teams have always been good at offensive rebounds until the last couple of years. But you know, we’ve got a couple more guys, we’re bigger, and more athletic.”

TCU hosts Oral Roberts on Thursday at 7pm.

Check out the full postgame press conference below.