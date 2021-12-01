2022 TCU Football schedule announced

Year one of the Sonny Dykes era will kick off on the road, as the Horned Frogs’ new head football coach will make his debut in Boulder, CO when TCU Football faces off against Colorado on September 3rd.

The non-conference schedule continues with the first home date of the new era, a matchup with Tarleton — the first time the Frogs and Texans have met on the gridiron. After the September 10th home opener and yet another early bye week, the real fireworks begin; Dykes and other former members of the SMU staff will take their new team across the Metroplex to face their own team, when the 101st Battle for the Iron Skillet takes place on the campus of the Mustangs in what is sure to be a contentious matchup between two fanbases who have had a fire lit under them on and off the field over the last year plus. SMU, who will be helmed by former Dykes’ OC Rhett Lashlee, won the last two meetings in Fort Worth with Dykes leading the program, but Pony fans, all dozens of them, have been spitting fire online in regards to their former coach’s decision to head west — and take popular members of his staff as well as top-rated recruits with him.

Sorry ‘bout ya. You’ll definitely want to circle your calendar for Saturday September 24th in Dallas.

The Big 12 Conference slate will once again be played across nine consecutive weeks for TCU Football for about the third or fourth straight year, and the Frogs will open their league campaign against Oklahoma, who will not be coached by Lincoln Riley, at home, on October 1st. A road trip to Kansas to face the Jayhawks splits the two Sooner State opponents, as Oklahoma State — vying for a Big 12 title and potential playoff spot this weekend — comes to town on October 15th as the first of back to back home games. Kansas State follows before a trip to Morgantown to try and finally vex the Mountaineer demon, with the Frogs hosting Texas Tech and traveling to Texas the next two weeks. The final road game of the regular season is at Baylor on November 19th, with Iowa State once again marking the end of the year when the Cyclones come to town on November 26th to close things out.

The Frogs don’t have a bye week in conference play, which absolutely, unequivocally sucks, but otherwise, this is a fun schedule. Trips to Boulder and Morgantown should be high on fans bucket list, and of course in-state away games like Baylor and Texas are always fun.

What do you think of the Frogs’ odds to get to Arlington are in year one under Dykes? Let us know in the comments!