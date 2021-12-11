TCU vs. Texas A&M Game Thread

Game Notes: TCU | Texas A&M

NOTES

- TCU (7-1) will face Texas A&M (7-1) at Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The game called the Battleground 2k21 will be shown on SEC Network.

- It will be TCU’s first game in Houston since Dec. 22, 2012, a 65-63 win at Rice.

- TCU has two Houston natives on its team, Maxwell Evans and Eddie Lampkin.

- Emanuel Miller and assistant coach Jamie McNeilly were at Texas A&M last season.

- TCU has seven wins through its first eight games for the third time in six seasons under Jamie Dixon and the first since the 2018-19 season. In 18 seasons prior to Dixon, TCU had seven wins in its first eight games just once.

- Preseason All-Big 12 guard Mike Miles has scored in double figures in every game this season. Miles is the only player that ranks in the top three in the Big 12 in scoring (third, 17.1) and assists (third, 4.6). He is one of 14 nationally and one of three in the Power 5 that is averaging at least 17 points and 4.5 assists.

- Emanuel Miller leads a class of eight newcomers. His 7.1 rebounds per game ranks fourth in the Big 12 and his 3.0 offensive rebounds per game ranks first.

- Miller leads the Big 12 with three double-doubles this season.

- Rebounding has been a strength for TCU so far this season as the Horned Frogs rank in the top 13 nationally in offensive rebounds per game (third, 15.8), rebounding margin (13th, 11.2) and rebounds per game (13th, 43).

- TCU has outscored its opponents in the paint in all eight games.

- TCU has had 10 or fewer turnovers in four of its last five games and is coming off a season-low six against Utah.

- Jamie Dixon began the season ranked 19th in active winning percentage (.686). Dixon recorded his 100th win as TCU’s head coach on Nov. 24 against Pepperdine.

- Under Dixon (since 2016-17), TCU has gone 57-10 in November and December combined.

- Under Dixon, TCU is 66-11 against nonconference teams.

- Under Dixon, TCU is 19-9 in neutral sites and 2-1 this season.

LAST TIME OUT

- Mike Miles had his breakout game of the season with 28 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead TCU to a 76-62 win over Utah on Wednesday at the Simmons Bank Showdown at Dickies Arena.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

- Texas A&M is 7-1 this season and is coming off an 11-day span without playing a game. The Aggies have won three-straight games following an 85-65 win over New Orleans on Nov. 30.

- Quenton Jackson leads the team in scoring at 12.0 points per game and has scored in double figures in six games. He was named the SEC Player of the Week on Nov. 29.

- Texas A&M’s defense is one of the best in the nation in forcing turnovers as the Aggies rank second in the SEC and 10th nationally in turnover percentage at 25.9 percent. Texas A&M also lead the SEC in 3-point percentage at 38.7%.

SERIES HISTORY

- Texas A&M leads the all-time series 88-77, but TCU has won the last three meetings.

- Last season’s meeting was the first since the two were members of the Southwest Conference and met at least twice every season from 1924-1996.

UP NEXT

- TCU will play at Georgetown in the Big EAST/Big 12 Battle on Dec. 18. Tip-off is at 1 p.m. and will be shown on FS1.