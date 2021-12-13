TCU flips 3-star DB recruit Kyron Chambers from Arizona

Sonny Dykes and Co. added another DFW recruit to the commit list for 2022, when South Oak Cliff defensive back Kyron Chambers pledged to the Frogs on Sunday evening.

Chambers decommitted from Arizona just hours prior, after having been committed to the Wildcats since June.

According to 247 Sports’ Composite Rankings, Chambers is the #79 overall player in the state of Texas this cycle, and the #53 overall defensive back. The push for Chambers happened quickly, and it’s largely thanks to Ra’Shaad Samples.

Samples spent time recruiting Chambers to SMU, but when the elite recruiter switched to TCU he put the full court press on Chambers to get him to the Fort. Chambers tweeted out an offer from TCU on November 29th and less than two weeks later he committed.

Chambers is the fifth recruit to commit to TCU since Dykes and Co. came on board, and all five are from the DFW area. Chambers is the first player from South Oak Cliff to come to TCU in over a decade - yet another signal that the priorities for TCU’s new coaching staff are significantly different than those of the previous one.

Chambers is the seventh commitment for TCU’s 2022 class, and the second defensive back, which has the opportunity to sign in just a few days. The Early Signing Period for college football begins on Wednesday.

Currently, TCU’s class sits at #71 overall and #9 in the Big 12, but with a lot of moving parts and a new coaching staff, those numbers might jump dramatically in the next few days.