TCU DT Earl Barquet enters transfer portal

The redshirt sophomore totaled 21 tackles and 2.5 over the last two seasons with the Horned Frogs.

By Russell Hodges
TCU v Texas Tech Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

The TCU football team will likely lose one of its top underclassmen on the defensive line. Redshirt sophomore Earl Barquet entered the transfer portal on Thursday after totaling 21 tackles and 2.5 over the last two seasons with the Horned Frogs.

Barquet redshirted during the 2019 season before cracking the rotation at defensive tackle in 2020, recording nine total tackles and 2.5 sacks. The former three-star recruit from Marrero, Louisiana played significant snaps in 2021, but was unable to build on his success from last seasons, managing 12 total tackles without a sack.

With TCU likely shifting from Gary Patterson’s 4-2-5 defense to a 3-3-5 defense under new defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie, roster turnover on the defensive line was always expected to be a possibility. Wherever Barquet looks to continue his career, the 6-foot-3, 277-pound defensive tackle will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Barquet was primarily recruited by former TCU coaches Jarrett Anderson and Dan Sharp. The former three-star prospect chose the Horned Frogs over Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

