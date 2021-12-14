 clock menu more-arrow no yes

TCU safety Michael Onyemaobi enters transfer portal

The redshirt senior persevered through several injuries during his five-year career with the Horned Frogs.

By Russell Hodges
NCAA Football: West Virginia at Texas Christian Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The TCU football team saw more turnover on the defensive side of the ball over the weekend. Two days after defensive tackle Earl Barquet entered the transfer portal, safety Michael Onyemaobi made the decision to leave the program as a grad transfer.

The redshirt senior endured multiple injuries throughout his five-year career with TCU, losing both his 2018 and 2019 seasons before not seeing the field during the 2020 season. Onyemaobi pushed through the pain, however, working his way up the depth chart and eventually becoming a starter late in the 2021 season. One of the few bright spots for the Horned Frogs this season, Onyemaobi appeared in eight games and earned two starts.

A former three-star recruit and one of the top athletes in California, Onyemaobi will look to complete his collegiate career elsewhere. The safety totaled eight tackles and one pass defense in 2021. Onyemaobi chose TCU over Ole Miss, Nebraska and Iowa State.

