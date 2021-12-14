TCU safety Michael Onyemaobi enters transfer portal

The TCU football team saw more turnover on the defensive side of the ball over the weekend. Two days after defensive tackle Earl Barquet entered the transfer portal, safety Michael Onyemaobi made the decision to leave the program as a grad transfer.

Michael Onyemaobi is expected to close out college career elsewhere but said: “What a blast at TCU. Forever indebted to this place and I am blessed to be apart of this family forever.” https://t.co/XBwIXesQ11 — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) December 11, 2021

The redshirt senior endured multiple injuries throughout his five-year career with TCU, losing both his 2018 and 2019 seasons before not seeing the field during the 2020 season. Onyemaobi pushed through the pain, however, working his way up the depth chart and eventually becoming a starter late in the 2021 season. One of the few bright spots for the Horned Frogs this season, Onyemaobi appeared in eight games and earned two starts.

How’d Michael Onyemaobi get the nickname Yo-yo? A childhood coach. Says ⁦@yoyoquatro⁩: “He just saw a bunch of Os and a bunch of Ys and said, ‘How about Yo-yo?’” His other nickname? ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ courtesy of ⁦⁦@TCUCoachP⁩.https://t.co/3ByNe4pvKe pic.twitter.com/fK2oRkNydm — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) October 28, 2021

A former three-star recruit and one of the top athletes in California, Onyemaobi will look to complete his collegiate career elsewhere. The safety totaled eight tackles and one pass defense in 2021. Onyemaobi chose TCU over Ole Miss, Nebraska and Iowa State.