Official! Chace Biddle signs with TCU

One of the unintended consequences of Sonny Dykes crossing the metroplex is the flood of talent that followed him; among those that flipped from SMU to TCU, Chace Biddle *might* be the one TCU fans are most excited about.

Offered way back in October of 2020, Biddle was long expected to sign with TCU, but the full court press put on by the Mustangs’ staff swayed the four star safety — who had offers from 26 schools, including powerhouses Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, and more — to stay close to home.

Well, on Wednesday, he made it official that he will indeed do that — but on the west side of town.

Biddle is a huge get for Dykes at TCU; in a class rife with skill position talent, a guy who is likely to contribute quickly on defense is an absolute need. And when you look at the safety play last year, getting a player with the ceiling of Biddle is an even bigger deal. At 6’ tall, Biddle has good size for the position, and with elite speed (10.70 100), the closing ability to go with it. The Garland High star helped lead his team to a 10-1 record and a Texas 6A D-II first-round playoff appearance with 33 tackles, three INTs, and three PBUs.

A little raw technically, Biddle clearly has put enough on tape to get some of the best defensive minds in the game interested in his services. He can play a variety of positions on the backend, and though its unclear where he will line up for the Horned Frogs, it seems clear that he will make an impact on the defensive side of the ball.

Welcome to the Fort, Chace!