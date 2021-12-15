4-star WR Jordan Hudson Signs with TCU

TCU just inked the top rated recruit in their class, Jordan Hudson. The 4-star wide receiver from Garland joins his teammate Chace Biddle in signing with the Horned Frogs, and both make TCU much more dangerous on their respective sides of the ball.

Hudson is the #132 overall recruit for 2022, and is the #20 wide receiver and #22 recruit from Texas. His offer list was expansive, including Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, Miami, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Baylor, and others.

The Garland native was originally committed to SMU due to his strong relationship with Ra’Shaad Samples, but when Samples moved across the metroplex Hudson decided to follow.

The result is a massive get for the Horned Frogs, who add yet another weapon to an already dangerous wide receiver room. Standing at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Hudson adds a reliable chain-mover who is dangerous after the catch.

In three seasons at Garland High School, Hudson amassed 3,219 receiving yards and 52 touchdowns. Lining up across from Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis, and Quincy Brown, Hudson should be able to find early success in the purple and white.

Welcome to the Frog Fam, Jordan!