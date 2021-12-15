First one in! Micheal Ibukun-Okeyode signs his NLI with TCU!

TCU’s first signee of the day has sent in his National Letter of Intent! Edge rusher Micheal Ibukun-Okeyode is officially a Horned Frog.

Ibukun-Okeyode is one of the handful of DFW prospects that Sonny Dykes and Co. reeled in in just two weeks on the job, and he’s a big one. The 3-star prospect from Rowlett is rated as the #26 edge rusher in the class of 2022, and the #56 overall prospect from Texas.

A strong relationship with TCU defensive line coach Chidera Izo-Diribe is what helped Ibukun-Okeyode make his decision in favor of the Frogs. The relationship began when Izo-Diribe was still with SMU, and Ibukun-Okeyode actually committed to the Mustangs back in June, but switch his commitment and followed his future line coach to Fort Worth.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, Ibukun Okeyode should bulk up easily to play defensive end in new defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie’s 3-3-5.

Ibukun-Okeyode is one of three defensive linemen expected to sign today, as the new TCU coaching staff’s priorities for this class become clear - DFW recruits, and defense.

Welcome to the Frog Fam, Micheal!