BOOM! TCU Flips SMU Offensive Line commit Quinton Harris

TCU landed a big body in the trenches just now, flipping and signing former SMU commit Quinton Harris. Harris had been committed to SMU since June, but had recently taken visits to TCU and Texas Tech, according to his 247 Sports profile.

The 6-foot-7, 285 pound offensive tackle is yet another DFW prospect that Dykes and Co. have managed to reel in in this class. Harris lives just minutes away from TCU in Arlington, where he played at Seguin High School.

Beyond TCU, SMU, and Texas Tech, Harris held offers from Oklahoma State and Kansas. The big body is filling a position of need for the Frogs, who desperately need to get better along the offensive line and are losing starting tackle Obinna Eze to the NFL.

Harris is currently the only offensive lineman in the 2022 class for TCU, but we can expect the coaches to address that a little bit more through the transfer portal.

Welcome to the Frog Fam, Quinton!