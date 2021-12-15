TCU officially signs their gunslinger, Josh Hoover

TCU added to their QB room this morning with the signing of Rockwall-Heath’s Josh Hoover.

Hoover, a 3-star commit from across the metroplex in Rockwall, was the 2021 Landry Award Winner, given to the best high school football player in North Texas. Previous winners include Myles Garrett and Kyler Murray.

The Texas native was a long-time commit to Indiana, but when the new staff got in place Hoover received an offer to the Frogs, and he accepted on the spot.

An accurate passer with decent arm strength, Hoover threw for over 9,000 yards at 108 touchdowns in his high school career, including 40 touchdowns as a senior. Now he joins a quarterback room with Max Duggan, Chandler Morris, and Sam Jackson, looking to continue his gunslinger ways in the Fort.

Welcome to the Frog Fam, Josh!