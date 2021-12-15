TCU adds to their defensive line with signee Paul Oyewale

TCU’s new defensive line coach Chidera Izo-Diribe has earned his coffee this morning, as two defensive linemen have already signed on the dotted line for the Horned Frogs. Paul Oyewale, a Houston kid, is now officially headed to Fort Worth.

Oyewale joins Micheal Ibukun-Okeyode in the trenches on the defensive side of the ball. The Houston native had a stellar senior season, amassing 56 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and three sacks, garnering offers not only from TCU but also from Baylor, Duke, and SMU.

The addition of Oyewale also signals a shift in how TCU is recruiting the defensive line. Under Gary Patterson, TCU fans typically saw linebackers converted into defensive ends, or small defensive ends with speed made a priority each recruiting cycle.

But Oyewale is already 250 pounds, a size that would surely have him sliding inside in a different era. Ochuan Mathis and Dylan Horton are both right around 250 pounds as a junior and senior, respectively. Sophomore DE Khari Coleman is listed at just 221 pounds.

In Joseph Gillespie’s 3-3-5 however, Oyewale is the perfect frame to take up space and cause problems on the edge.

Welcome to the Frog Fam, Paul!