Kyron Chambers is officially a Horned Frog

TCU’s secondary got stronger this morning when Kyron Chambers sent in his National Letter of Intent. The Dallas native and long-time Arizona commit made the decision to come to TCU instead of heading West, and Frog fans should be pumped about his decision.

Chambers is rated as the #52 cornerback and the #79 recruit in Texas for the class of 2022, and held offers from Arizona, California, Indiana, Cincinnati, Texas Tech, Washington, Oklahoma State, and Arizona State, among others.

The corner for South Oak Cliff has helped lead his high school to their first state championship appearance in school history with dominant defensive performances every step of the way. South Oak Cliff has a chance to be the first DISD school since 1958 to win a state title when they take on Liberty Hill this Saturday. Frog fans should head to AT&T Stadium in Arlington if they want to see their future Frog in action.

Welcome to the Frog Fam, Kyron!