TCU signs Amarillo running back Major Everhart

One of the few holdovers in the 2022 recruiting class has signed his NLI with TCU. Amarillo’s Major Everhart committed to Gary Patterson and TCU in early October, and decided to stick with the Frogs under Sonny Dykes and the new staff.

It’s hard to understand how difficult a coaching change must be for a committed recruit. You’ve spent the majority of your high school life sifting through messages and conversations with dozens of coaches, all trying to convince you to come spend four years of your life at their school. You put your trust in them, and then all of a sudden, they aren’t there anymore.

That was the case for Everhart, but give credit to Ra’Shaad Samples, Malcolm Kelly, and Brian Carrington for staying on him and essentially re-recruiting him to TCU.

Everhart is a Top 100 recruit in Texas for the 2022 class, and the #51 running back overall. Standing at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, the track standout has the size and speed to be a dangerous runner at the collegiate level.

Everhart also held offers from Notre Dame, Baylor, Penn State, Cal, Virginia Tech, Texas Tech, and others, but landed on the Frogs and stuck with his decision.

Welcome to the Frog Fam, Major!