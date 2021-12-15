TCU Flips 3-Star Cal DT Damonic Williams

TCU landed a last minute commitment on Wednesday, when defensive tackle Damonic Williams flipped his commitment from California.

TCU developed a nice West Coast pipeline under Gary Patterson, and Dykes went back to the Golden State to grab a stud for the trenches out from under the school he used to come home. Williams is a three star prospect and a top 50 player in California, a 6’2”, 326 pound monster who shined for Bishop Alemany in Mission Hills.

“He’s what we need, a big defensive lineman.” TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said on Wednesday. “Big, strong, great kid.”

Williams had 17 offers to choose from, including Utah, USC, Michigan, and several Pac 12 and Big 12 institutions. Quick with an outstanding motor, Williams improved greatly from his junior to senior seasons, earning Lineman of the Year in the Mission League in 2021. He has a strong first move and the requisite size to shore up the trenches for a TCU line that struggled this past season.

Committed to the Bears since January, Williams de-committed Tuesday, waffled and announced he would sign with Cal, but had second thoughts once again. An official visit to TCU seemed to weigh heavy on his heart as he said he fell in love with DFW and the energy around football in Texas. Now, he is officially a part of that.

Williams is the third defensive lineman to sign to TCU during this cycle, joining Paul Oyewale and Micheal Ibukun-Okeyode.