TCU defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins transfers to Tulane

The TCU football team lost its second talented underclassman on the defensive line within the last week. Sophomore defensive tackle and former four-star prospect Patrick Jenkins entered the transfer portal on Saturday and signed with Tulane on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 287-pounder from New Orleans emerged as a true freshman this past season, appearing in the final six games of the season and earning his first two career starts against Texas and Texas Tech. Jenkins recorded eight total tackles with one sack in 2020.

Jenkins played in all 12 games for the Horned Frogs as a sophomore, starting twice and finishing the season with 17 total tackles. Ranked as the No. 25 defensive tackle in the country out of high school, Jenkins chose TCU over LSU, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Ole Miss.

The former four-star prospect is the second defensive tackle to transfer from TCU in the last week, joining redshirt sophomore Earl Barquet, who signed with USC on Wednesday.