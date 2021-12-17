 clock menu more-arrow no yes

TCU cornerback Donavann Collins enters transfer portal

The redshirt sophomore recorded five total tackles and provided depth in the TCU secondary over the last two seasons.

By Russell Hodges
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 30 TCU at Kansas State Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TCU football’s roster shuffle continued on Tuesday, with redshirt sophomore cornerback Donavann Collins entering the transfer portal after three years with the Horned Frogs.

Collins missed the 2019 season due to injury, but the former three-star prospect returned for the 2020 season, totaling three tackles and playing in the team’s final seven games. Collins saw action in six games during the 2021 season, chipping in two total tackles.

Collins was a factor in spring camp as the Horned Frogs dealt with multiple injuries to key players in the secondary. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound defensive back and Cedar Hills High School alum signed with TCU over Kansas State, Illinois and Houston.

