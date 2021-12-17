TCU cornerback Donavann Collins enters transfer portal

TCU football’s roster shuffle continued on Tuesday, with redshirt sophomore cornerback Donavann Collins entering the transfer portal after three years with the Horned Frogs.

Confirmed that TCU sophomore Donavann Collins is headed to the NCAA transfer portal. Collins had two tackles in six games in 2021. — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) December 14, 2021

Collins missed the 2019 season due to injury, but the former three-star prospect returned for the 2020 season, totaling three tackles and playing in the team’s final seven games. Collins saw action in six games during the 2021 season, chipping in two total tackles.

Collins was a factor in spring camp as the Horned Frogs dealt with multiple injuries to key players in the secondary. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound defensive back and Cedar Hills High School alum signed with TCU over Kansas State, Illinois and Houston.