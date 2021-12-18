TCU quarterback Matthew Downing transfers to Louisiana Tech

TCU quarterback Matthew Downing entered the transfer portal on Nov. 10 near the end of the 2021 season. Just over one month later, Downing has found his new home, announcing on Twitter that he’s signing with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The redshirt junior will reunite with former TCU quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie.

A two-time First-Team Academic All-Big 12 honoree, Downing spent two seasons with the Horned Frogs after beginning his collegiate career with Georgia. The 6-foot, 205-pounder from Alpharetta, Georgia completed 20-of-34 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown with one interception during his time with TCU. Downing appeared in four games during the 2020 season, but was buried behind Max Duggan and Chandler Morris on the depth chart.