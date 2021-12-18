Ryan’s Ramble: Bowl Season Mega Card

Ryan’s Ramble is back for one last ride! The 2021 college football season has been good to us, and what better way to round things out than with the biggest card of the year?
With 42 bowl games to choose from, we wound up with 20 bets to sweat out over the next few weeks.
After posting our first losing record in over 10 episodes thanks to a brutal 2-5 Championship Saturday, Ryan’s Ramble’s record on the year is now 85-66-2. As long as I don’t completely botch bowl season somehow by going 0-20, we’re in golden position to finish the year in the green with a positive win percentage.
Although the dream of breaking a 60% win percentage is long gone, anything above 50% after 15 weeks of betting is more than enough to be proud of.
For one last time this season, let’s take a look back at what we learned before diving into the bowl season chaos:
What we learned this year:
- The NIL era will change college football as we know it
- The head coaching market has evolved drastically
- No team is a sure thing in modern college football
- Notre Dame is incapable of winning national titles (thanks Brian Kelly)
- Defense doesn’t always win you championships
- Fading the public is an incredibly profitable system
For more context on each of these talking points, be sure to check out the full-length episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube!
This is by far the most amount of picks we’ve had on a single card all season, so here’s to hoping that works out in our favor.
With 20 picks, bowl season is going to be sweat central. I wouldn’t want to end the year any other way. For one last time in 2021, let’s ride:
All betting lines are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change
TIER 3
LA Bowl - Utah State vs Oregon State
- Kickoff: Dec. 18, 6:30 p.m. CST
- Spread: OSU -7, USU +7
- O/U: 67.5
- Money Line: OSU -290, USU +230
My Pick: Utah State +7 AND under 67.5
Frisco Bowl - No. 24 San Diego State vs UTSA
- Kickoff: Dec. 21, 6:30 p.m. CST
- Spread: UTSA -1. SDSU +1
- O/U: 49.5
- Money Line: UTSA -120, SDSU +110
My Pick: San Diego State +110
Cotton Bowl - No. 4 Cincinnati vs No. 1 Alabama
- Kickoff: Dec. 31, 2:30 p.m. CST
- Spread: ‘Bama -13.5, Cincy +13.5
- O/U: 58
- Money Line: ‘Bama -525, Cincy +385
My Pick: Cincinnati +14 (Buy half a point from +13.5)
Sugar Bowl - Baylor vs Ole Miss
- Kickoff: Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m. CST
- Spread: Baylor PK, Ole Miss PK
- O/U: 54.5
- Money Line: Baylor -110, Ole Miss -110
My Pick: Ole Miss -110 AND over 54.5
TIER 2
Armed Forces Bowl - Missouri vs Army
- Kickoff: Dec. 22, 7 p.m. CST
- Spread: Army -3.5, Mizzou +3.5
- O/U: 57
- Money Line: Army -180, Mizzou +155
My Pick: Army -3.5
LendingTree Bowl - Liberty vs Eastern Michigan
- Kickoff: Dec. 18, 4:45 p.m. CST
- Spread: Liberty -8.5, EMU +8.5
- O/U: 58.5
- Money Line: Liberty -350, EMU +270
My Pick: Liberty -8.5
Famous Idaho Potatao Bowl - Wyoming vs Kent State
- Kickoff: Dec. 21, 2:30 p.m. CST
- Spread: Wyoming -3. Kent St. +3
- O/U: 59
- Money Line: Wyoming -155, Kent St. +135
My Pick: Wyoming -3
Military Bowl - Boston College vs Eastern Carolina
- Kickoff: Dec. 27, 1:30 p.m. CST
- Spread: BC -3. ECU +3
- O/U: 51.5
- Money Line: BC -160. ECU +140
My Pick: Over 51.5
Rose Bowl - Ohio State @ Utah
- Kickoff: Jan. 1, 4 p.m. CST
- Spread: tOSU -6.5, Utah +6.5
- O/U: 67
- Money Line: tOSU -255, Utah +205
My Pick: Ohio State -6.5
Citrus Bowl - Kentucky vs Iowa
- Kickoff: Jan. 1, 12 p.m. CST
- Spread: Kentucky -3, Iowa +3
- O/U: 44
- Money Line: Kentucky -145, Iowa +125
My Pick: Kentucky -3
Orange Bowl - Michigan vs Georgia
- Kickoff: Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m. CST
- Spread: UGA -8.5, Michigan +8.5
- O/U: 45
- Money Line: UGA -320, Michigan +250
My Pick: Michigan +8.5 AND under 45
TIER 1
Myrtle Beach Bowl - Old Dominion vs Tulsa
- Kickoff: Dec. 20, 1:30 p.m. CST
- Spread: Tulsa -9.5, ODU +9.5
- O/U: 52
- Money Line: Tulsa -335, ODU +260
My Pick: Old Dominion +10 (Buy half a point from +9.5)
Frisco Football Classic - North Texas vs Miamio (OH)
- Kickoff: Dec. 23, 2:30 p.m. CST
- Spread: Miami (OH) -3, UNT +3
- O/U: 54
- Money Line: Miami (OH) -145, UNT +125
My Pick: Over 54
Guaranteed Rate Bowl - West Virginia vs Minnesota
- Kickoff: Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m. CST
- Spread: Minnesota -4, WVU +4
- O/U: 45
- Money Line: Minnesota -180, WVU +155
My Pick: West Virginia +4
Pinstripe Bowl - Maryland vs Virginia Tech
- Kickoff: Dec. 29, 1:15 p.m. CST
- Spread: Maryland -1, VT +1
- O/U: 54.5
- Money Line: Maryland -120, VT +105
My Pick: Maryland -120
Fiesta Bowl - Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State
- Kickoff: Jan 1, 12 p.m. CST
- Spread: ND -2, OSU +2
- O/U: 45.5
- Money Line: ND -135, OSU +115
My Pick: Oklahoma State +2
For more details as to why exactly I am making these picks check out the Ryan’s Ramble podcast!
