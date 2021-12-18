Ryan’s Ramble: Bowl Season Mega Card

Ryan’s Ramble is back for one last ride! The 2021 college football season has been good to us, and what better way to round things out than with the biggest card of the year?

With 42 bowl games to choose from, we wound up with 20 bets to sweat out over the next few weeks.

After posting our first losing record in over 10 episodes thanks to a brutal 2-5 Championship Saturday, Ryan’s Ramble’s record on the year is now 85-66-2. As long as I don’t completely botch bowl season somehow by going 0-20, we’re in golden position to finish the year in the green with a positive win percentage.

Although the dream of breaking a 60% win percentage is long gone, anything above 50% after 15 weeks of betting is more than enough to be proud of.

For one last time this season, let’s take a look back at what we learned before diving into the bowl season chaos:

What we learned this year:

The NIL era will change college football as we know it

The head coaching market has evolved drastically

No team is a sure thing in modern college football

Notre Dame is incapable of winning national titles (thanks Brian Kelly)

Defense doesn’t always win you championships

Fading the public is an incredibly profitable system

For more context on each of these talking points, be sure to check out the full-length episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube!

This is by far the most amount of picks we’ve had on a single card all season, so here’s to hoping that works out in our favor.

With 20 picks, bowl season is going to be sweat central. I wouldn’t want to end the year any other way. For one last time in 2021, let’s ride:

All betting lines are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change

TIER 3

LA Bowl - Utah State vs Oregon State

Kickoff: Dec. 18, 6:30 p.m. CST

Spread: OSU -7, USU +7

O/U: 67.5

Money Line: OSU -290, USU +230

My Pick: Utah State +7 AND under 67.5

Frisco Bowl - No. 24 San Diego State vs UTSA

Kickoff: Dec. 21, 6:30 p.m. CST

Spread: UTSA -1. SDSU +1

O/U: 49.5

Money Line: UTSA -120, SDSU +110

My Pick: San Diego State +110

Cotton Bowl - No. 4 Cincinnati vs No. 1 Alabama

Kickoff: Dec. 31, 2:30 p.m. CST

Spread: ‘Bama -13.5, Cincy +13.5

O/U: 58

Money Line: ‘Bama -525, Cincy +385

My Pick: Cincinnati +14 (Buy half a point from +13.5)

Sugar Bowl - Baylor vs Ole Miss

Kickoff: Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m. CST

Spread: Baylor PK, Ole Miss PK

O/U: 54.5

Money Line: Baylor -110, Ole Miss -110

My Pick: Ole Miss -110 AND over 54.5

Armed Forces Bowl - Missouri vs Army

Kickoff: Dec. 22, 7 p.m. CST

Spread: Army -3.5, Mizzou +3.5

O/U: 57

Money Line: Army -180, Mizzou +155

My Pick: Under 57

TIER 2

LendingTree Bowl - Liberty vs Eastern Michigan

Kickoff: Dec. 18, 4:45 p.m. CST

Spread: Liberty -8.5, EMU +8.5

O/U: 58.5

Money Line: Liberty -350, EMU +270

My Pick: Liberty -8.5

Famous Idaho Potatao Bowl - Wyoming vs Kent State

Kickoff: Dec. 21, 2:30 p.m. CST

Spread: Wyoming -3. Kent St. +3

O/U: 59

Money Line: Wyoming -155, Kent St. +135

My Pick: Wyoming -3

Military Bowl - Boston College vs Eastern Carolina

Kickoff: Dec. 27, 1:30 p.m. CST

Spread: BC -3. ECU +3

O/U: 51.5

Money Line: BC -160. ECU +140

My Pick: Over 51.5

Rose Bowl - Ohio State @ Utah

Kickoff: Jan. 1, 4 p.m. CST

Spread: tOSU -6.5, Utah +6.5

O/U: 67

Money Line: tOSU -255, Utah +205

My Pick: Ohio State -6.5

Citrus Bowl - Kentucky vs Iowa

Kickoff: Jan. 1, 12 p.m. CST

Spread: Kentucky -3, Iowa +3

O/U: 44

Money Line: Kentucky -145, Iowa +125

My Pick: Kentucky -3

Orange Bowl - Michigan vs Georgia

Kickoff: Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m. CST

Spread: UGA -8.5, Michigan +8.5

O/U: 45

Money Line: UGA -320, Michigan +250

My Pick: Michigan +8.5 AND under 45

TIER 1

Myrtle Beach Bowl - Old Dominion vs Tulsa

Kickoff: Dec. 20, 1:30 p.m. CST

Spread: Tulsa -9.5, ODU +9.5

O/U: 52

Money Line: Tulsa -335, ODU +260

My Pick: Old Dominion +10 (Buy half a point from +9.5)

Frisco Football Classic - North Texas vs Miamio (OH)

Kickoff: Dec. 23, 2:30 p.m. CST

Spread: Miami (OH) -3, UNT +3

O/U: 54

Money Line: Miami (OH) -145, UNT +125

My Pick: Over 54

Guaranteed Rate Bowl - West Virginia vs Minnesota

Kickoff: Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m. CST

Spread: Minnesota -4, WVU +4

O/U: 45

Money Line: Minnesota -180, WVU +155

My Pick: West Virginia +4

Pinstripe Bowl - Maryland vs Virginia Tech

Kickoff: Dec. 29, 1:15 p.m. CST

Spread: Maryland -1, VT +1

O/U: 54.5

Money Line: Maryland -120, VT +105

My Pick: Maryland -120

Fiesta Bowl - Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State

Kickoff: Jan 1, 12 p.m. CST

Spread: ND -2, OSU +2

O/U: 45.5

Money Line: ND -135, OSU +115

My Pick: Oklahoma State +2

For more details as to why exactly I am making these picks check out the Ryan’s Ramble podcast!

