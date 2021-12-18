TCU vs. Georgetown Game Thread

NOTES

- TCU (8-1) will face Georgetown (6-4) for the first time in the Big EAST/Big 12 Battle on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT. The game will air on FS1.

- It will be the first time TCU will play a men’s basketball game in Washington D.C.

- It’s the final game of the third edition of the Big EAST/Big 12 Battle. The Big EAST leads 5-4. TCU is 0-2 all-time in The Battle.

- Saturday’s game is a matchup of two of 44 coaches nationally, who are leading their alma maters in Jamie Dixon and Patrick Ewing.

- TCU has eight wins through its first nine games for the third time in six seasons under Dixon and the first since starting 12-1 in the 2018-19 season. In 18 seasons prior to Dixon, TCU had eight wins in its first nine games just once.

- Preseason All-Big 12 guard Mike Miles Jr. has scored in double figures in every game this season. Miles is the only player that ranks in the top four in the Big 12 in scoring (fourth, 16.6) and assists (third, 4.6). He is one of 11 nationally and one of three in the Power 5 that is averaging at least 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

- Emanuel Miller leads a class of eight newcomers. His 6.7 rebounds per game ranks fifth in the Big 12 and his 2.9 offensive rebounds per game ranks third.

- Eddie Lampkin Jr. is coming off his second double-double this season with 10 points and 10 rebounds against Texas A&M. His 3.1 offensive rebounds per game leads the Big 12.

- Rebounding has been a strength for TCU so far this season as the Horned Frogs rank in the top 11 nationally in offensive rebounds per game (first, 15.9), rebounding margin (10th, 11.0) and rebounds per game (11th, 42.8).

- TCU has outscored its opponents in the paint in all nine games.

- Dixon began the season ranked 19th in active winning percentage (.686).

- Under Dixon (since 2016-17), TCU has gone 58-10 in November and December combined.

- Under Dixon, TCU is 67-11 against nonconference teams.

- Under Dixon, TCU is 5-1 in games played in an arena where an NBA team calls home. (2-0 in STAPLES Center, 1-0 in Toyota Center, 2-1 in Madison Square Garden)

LAST TIME OUT

- TCU won its fifth-straight game in a 68-64 victory over Texas A&M in The Battleground 2k21 at the Toyota Center in Houston last Saturday. The Frogs went 9-of-10 from the free throw line in the final 1:25 of the game to seal the fourth-straight win over the Aggies. Chuck O’Bannon tied a career-high with 18 points to lead the Frogs.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

- Georgetown is 6-4 this season and has won three-straight games, the latest was an 85-73 win against Howard on Wednesday. Freshman Tyler Beard led the Hoyas with a season-high 23 points.

- Georgetown defeated Syracuse 79-75 last Saturday.

- Four Hoyas are averaging 10 or more points, led by Kaiden Rice’s 14.6 points per game and Aminu Mohammed’s 14.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

SERIES HISTORY

- It’s the first meeting between TCU and Georgetown.

- TCU is 11-17 against current Big EAST Conference members.

- Jamie Dixon is 8-6 against Georgetown, all while Dixon was the head coach at Pittsburgh. The last meeting was a 73-45 win by the Panthers in Washington D.C. on Jan. 8, 2013.

- Dixon’s .658 Big EAST win percentage ranks as the best all-time mark in league play. Jay Wright is second at .654.

UP NEXT

- TCU will host Grambling State on Tuesday at 7 p.m. It will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.