TCU 80, Georgetown 73: Frogs knock off Hoyas in first true road game

TCU basketball improved to 9-1 on the season with an 80-73 win over Georgetown on Saturday afternoon. It was TCU’s first true road test of the season and they passed in almost every category.

Mike Miles led the Frogs with 20 points on the day, including 14 in the second half when TCU needed him most. Chuck O’Bannon kept his hot streak going with 15 points, all in the first half, as Miles sat with foul trouble early.

TCU shot a season-best 42.3% from three, making 11 on the day, showing that they do have the ability to hit deep shots. Prior to Saturday’s outburst, the Frogs were shooting just 27.9% from deep on the year.

Rebounding went in TCU’s favor as well, as they beat the Hoyas on the boards 44-35, including pulling down 12 offensive rebounds. The Frogs are currently the No. 1 offensive rebounding team in the country, averaging 15.89 per contest coming into the day.

O’Bannon’s 15-point first half helped float the Frogs while Mike Miles sat on the bench. Miles picked up his second foul with 8:25 remaining in the half and the game tied at 18.

O’Bannon scored 13 points with Miles on the bench to help TCU to a 39-36 halftime lead.

The Frogs came out incredibly flat in the second half, going just 2-13 through the first seven minutes of the second half. Fortunately, Georgetown also struggled, and Mike Miles did just enough to keep the Frogs close.

With 12:50 left in the game, Eddie Lampkin made a free throw to bring TCU to within one, 48-47. The Frogs would go on to score 33 points in the next 12+ minutes of game time.

Something clicked for TCU like it hasn’t yet this season over the back half of the second period, as TCU shot 12-19 down the stretch and played swarming defense to pull past the Hoyas for a hard-fought victory.

Led by Miles’ 14 second-half points the Frogs also got huge performances from Eddie Lampkin, Damion Baugh, and Emanuel Miller, as well as clutch moments from Xavier Cork and Francisco Farabello.

Lampkin came close to recording his third double-double, scoring nine points and pulling down nine rebounds. Baugh also scored nine points, while pulling down seven rebounds and two steals.

Emanuel Miller added eight points, five rebounds, and three blocked shots, including one in the last minute on a three point attempt that would have cut TCU’s lead to one possession.

This was truly a team win, and TCU looks to be growing into a solid unit with just two games left before Big 12 play.

TCU heads back home now, where they’ll host Grambling State this Tuesday at 7pm.