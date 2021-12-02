 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Horned Frog Report: Samples issues apology, Messiah Bright is award semifinalist

By Jamie Plunkett

In a new, daily podcast Jamie recaps the TCU Athletics news of the day, including:

  • An update on Sonny Dykes’ coaching staff search
  • Assistant coaches recruiting in Houston
  • Ra’Shaad Samples apologizes
  • TCU Women’s Basketball vs. Southeastern Louisiana
  • TCU Men’s Basketball vs. Oral Roberts
  • Messiah Bright is a semifinalist
  • TCU’s soccer staff wins award
  • TCU freshman swimmer heading to world championships

All in five minutes. Make sure you’re subscribed to the Frogs O’ War podcast, where the Horned Frog Report will upload every weekday morning.

