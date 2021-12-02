TCU Basketball vs Oral Roberts: Game Thread

TCU Basketball is set to tip-off against Summit League opposition Oral Roberts.

What can you expect from this matchup? A whole lot of Mike Miles and a whole lot of Max Abmas. The Golden Eagles’ point guard has garnered NBA attention after his wild run in March Madness a year ago and has maintained his 20+ points per game average early into this season.

16 NBA scouts are in attendance to watch Abmas and Miles throw down, but who will come out on top? Follow along in the comment section as we go play-by-play through tonight’s biggest moments!