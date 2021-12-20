TCU loses three freshmen to the transfer portal

TCU freshman and former four-star recruit Ahmonte Watkins was the program’s highest-rated prospect of the 2021 class. After one season with the Horned Frogs, however, Watkins and two other members of the 2021 recruiting class are reportedly leaving. Those two players are freshman defensive end Chris Murray and safety Da’Veawn Armstead.

Sources tell me #TCU freshman Ahmonte Watkins has entered the transfer portal. Played DB and RB for the Frogs this season — Jeremy Clark (@JClarkHFB247) December 15, 2021

Although Watkins was recruited to play cornerback for TCU, he switched over to the offensive side of the ball due to a plethora of injured players at the running back position. Watkins earned playing time against Oklahoma State and Iowa State this season, recording 49 rushing yards on 12 carries while adding 41 receiving yards on three catches. The former high school running back from Houston was one of three four-star recruits in the 2021 class.

#TCU freshman safety Da'Veawn Armstead has entered the NCAA transfer portal. — Jeremy Clark (@JClarkHFB247) December 15, 2021

Armstead also saw some playing time during his freshman season due to several injuries in the TCU secondary. The former three-star prospect from Baton Rouge, Louisiana appeared in two games during the 2021 season, totaling five tackles. Armstead was one of two Horned Frog players ejected for throwing punches during TCU’s loss against Kansas State.

Also getting told that #TCU freshman DE Chris Murray will be entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal — Jeremy Clark (@JClarkHFB247) December 15, 2021

Murray didn’t see any game action during the 2021 season and his transfer could be the result of a shift from Gary Patterson’s 4-2-5 base defense to a 3-3-5 base defense under new defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound defensive end and former three-star prospect from Wichita Falls, Texas was TCU’s fourth-best recruit in the 2021 class.