TCU cornerback Kee’yon Stewart returning for 2022 season

As the TCU football team continues its roster shakeup, junior cornerback Kee’yon Stewart looked to be on his way out after entering the transfer portal on Friday. Less than 24 hours later, Stewart went on Twitter and gave Horned Frog fans some good news.

Stewart stepped up during his freshman season, earning six starts and playing in nine games. The former three-star prospect and state champion from North Shore Senior High School totaled 18 tackles and four passes defended during the 2019 season. Stewart was TCU’s first true freshman starter at corner since Julius Lewis took the field in 2015.

Cornerback Noah Daniels returned from injury during the 2020 season, starting alongside Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson while Stewart came off the bench. Stewart recorded nine total tackles and one pass defensed during his sophomore season. Although an offseason knee injury nearly cost him his junior season, Stewart returned for TCU’s home game against Baylor, snagging a key interception in the team’s 30-28 upset win over the Bears.

Stewart notched five total tackles and appeared in only three games during the 2021 season, meaning he could begin the 2022 season as either a senior or a redshirt junior. Stewart will also have an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stewart is one of two upperclassmen at the cornerback position (Noah Daniels) who have announced their decisions to come back to the TCU football program for the 2022 season.